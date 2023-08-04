The trailer for Ghoomer, starring Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan is out, and the sports drama already looks promising. Written and directed by R Balki, the film also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi, with a special appearance from Amitabh Bachchan, as seen in the trailer.

The film is loosely inspired by a Hungarian right-hand shooter Karoly Takacs. According to Balki, the film was adapted for a different sport (cricket) so that the audience would already understand the technicalities of the game.

The trailer is a montage with a voice-over from Abhishek Bachchan who talks about the journey of the character portrayed by Saiyami Kher. From the looks of it, she portrays a cricketer who loses her right arm in an accident, right after she’s selected in the national team. Whereas, Abhishek Bachchan plays a mentor who takes it on himself to turn it all around for the cricketer.

This cricket story looks like something new, specifically as a sports-drama, and there’s clearly a lot to look forward too. On top of all of that, both Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher seem to have a lot to offer, when it comes to their characters.

Watch the trailer here:

The film will release on August 18, in theatres.

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.