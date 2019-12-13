The trailer for horror-anthology Ghost Stories released today, and it looks like 2020 will begin with a dose of Netflix & 'chills'.

Directors Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar have collaborated on this horror-anthology, which stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Gulshan Devaiah and Mrunal Thakur.

From the trailer, it appears that the first story focuses on a newly-married couple living with a grandmother who may be dead, but certainly hasn't 'passed away'.

The second story deals with a young nurse who is caring for an ailing patient - one who definitely knows more than she puts on.

The third story focuses on a young, pregnant woman whose unborn child is the subject of her nephew's jealousy, and perhaps, her own misguided intentions as well.

And the last story focuses on a man, in search of the truth behind an empty village - only the reality may not be something he is prepared for.

The brief trailer definitely spooks you and keeps you hooked. This looks like one horror tale that definitely suits the memo for 'Friday, the 13th'. You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer unless specified otherwise. The film releases on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

