The entertainment industry has been severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many technicians, daily workers, and actors left without a regular income.

Consequently, they've been forced to seek alternate sources of income. Like actor Javed Hyder, who resorted to selling vegetables to make ends meet.

Hyder has appeared in movies and shows like Ghulam, Chandni Bar, Jeannie Aur Juju, etc. Actor Dolly Bindra shared a TikTok video he made on Twitter, and soon the video went viral.

No work due to lockdown mahamari #COVID19 — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

Born: India. Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie Baabarr (2009), and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi. — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

Many people took to Twitter to comment on the video, while praising his spirit in the face of hardship:

God bless you sir 🙌 — 𝓢𝓽𝓪𝔂 𝓑𝓵𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓮𝓭 𝓔𝓿𝓮𝓻𝔂𝓸𝓷𝓮 🙌😍 (@rest_and_peace_) June 25, 2020

Atleast fighting n still struggling !!!! — ਸ਼ਰਧਾ (@shraddhab2506) June 25, 2020

Respect for his positive attitude to live life in any condition🙏🙏 — [email protected] (@MEenUTuLiKa06) June 25, 2020

Theek hi hai kaam karna bura nahi hai.. aur koi kam bara and chota nahi hota... — Baby_gwl (@Yukta61226807) June 25, 2020

Proud Of You man!!

Rukna Nahi hai♥️

You Guys Are Inspiration For Many People 👏👏 — V I V E K ❣️ (@VivekKola) June 25, 2020

Respect for his spirit n positivity in difficult situations..🙏

May GOD Bless Him🛐🕉☪️✝️🤲🙏 — PoonamKAPILIAN💜💚 (@KAPILIANPoonam) June 25, 2020

That's the spirit. Izzat ki roti kamana woh bhi haste haste....issi ka naam zindagi hain. — Alka Arora (@AlkaArora_9) June 25, 2020

Covid-19 pandemic has given birth to a global humanitarian crisis that has severely affected millions of households. It is imperative that governments take charge and work towards helping those in need.