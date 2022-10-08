You know what’s the most annoying thing about existence? It’s the lack of choice and sheer helplessness that comes with it. We are doomed to spend time with ourselves. Unlike everyone else on Earth who has the luxury to abandon us, we can’t escape ourselves. In case you’re wondering, this is not what I’m saying (or perhaps, I am), but this surely is an interesting perspective that’s going viral on Twitter.

Apparently, an existential rant is going viral on Twitter where a girl can be seen expressing her jealousy for her future husband because he will have the option to divorce her. But she can’t divorce herself.

In her minute-long Ted Talk, she goes on to talk about the unfair nature of life. The fact that one can’t just talaaq their siblings is the height of unjustness. You are cursed to be with yourself and bare your siblings even in the most ANNOYING AF times.

Her rant struck chords with Twitter cos people couldn’t agree more.

Perhaps!

Yes! She drops truth bombs with so much conviction that it hurts, yet it feels rights.

someone said it at last 🤲🏻

guys don't let it stop here, circulate it as much as possible

