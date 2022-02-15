It's clearly raining weddings and we are to witness yet another one soon. Reports suggest that Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his girlfriend Vini Raman are all set to tie the knot in March 2022. The two began dating after they met at a Melbourne Stars, BBCL team event.

Vini Raman is an Indian origin Australian citizen who belongs to a Tamil family. She studied at the Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria and completed her studies in medical science. Currently, she's a practising pharmacist in Melbourne.

She had also shared a picture of their Indian style engagement in March 2020. Sharing the post on Instagram, Vini Raman wrote that they celebrated their Indian engagement and she gave Glenn a little teaser of what the wedding will be like.

Both Maxwell and Raman had shared the news of their engagement on their Instagram accounts. Fans were excited by the news and the reactions were proof.

The excitement has been building up yet again, ever since actor Kasturi Shankar shared a picture of the couple's wedding invite on Twitter. She mentioned that the ceremony might follow traditional Tamil Brahmin rituals. The tweet has been doing rounds on the internet.

GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too?

Congratulations Glenn and Vini ! @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/uJeSjHM1we — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) February 12, 2022

We do love weddings, don't we?