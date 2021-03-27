Actor Priyanka Chopra has opened a new Indian restaurant, SONA, in New York City. The restaurant officially opened its doors on 26th March.

And, it is headed by chef Hari Nayak who has spent the first twenty years of his career working for restaurants in New York City.

The restaurant offers all kinds of desi cuisines and apparently, dinner is served every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Artworks by many renowned Indian artists, including contemporary and modern artists have also been put on display in the restaurant that adds to its authentic vibe.

Apart from desi cuisines, Indian desserts are also on the menu.

Earlier, she also held a prayer ceremony for the new venture.

Here's the address: 36 E 20th St, New York, NY 10003, United States