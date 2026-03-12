Gogi puttar, shaant!

These were exactly our emotions as we saw Ashdeep show his Virat Kohli-coded side on the day of the finals.

The T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand was a historic occasion for all who love cricket.

But it also had something for those who love lafda.

So the match was a thrilling event marked by high scores and extraordinary bowling, and the crowning achievement of India’s long-awaited victory will forever be remembered in the annals of sports history.

The lafda that made headlines

The incident took place during the 11th over of the New Zealand innings in the T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

I hear kalesh bells…

Daryl Mitchell had just played a shot back toward the bowler in the air of the pitch, where it landed back towards Arshdeep who picked up the ball during his follow-throw delivery after he had thrown the sixth ball of the over from the bowler. The bowler subsequently tossed the ball back with high velocity toward Mitchell, missing him by mere inches, as it struck him on the leg while he was in the batters box.

Um, aggressive too much, paaji?

In cricket, throwing the ball back at the striker is a fairly regular thing to see. However, the ICC saw Arshdeep’s action as crossing the line because he threw the ball in an aggressive manner and from a direction that could be considered inappropriate.

Basically, unhone Arshdeep ka passive aggression dekh liya and they went, “Nah, not gonna happen.”

Mitchell did not take the incident lightly, either. Reports from the game suggest that the vice-captain of New Zealand confronted Arshdeep and spoke with him for a few seconds, leading to a rise in tension on the field.

And yeah, we got to see some much awaited kalesh on the ground too.

Fortunately, things did not escalate any further as Suryakumar Yadav, the captain of India, quickly intervened to diffuse any potential conflict between the two players.

Though the moment only lasted briefly during the game, it resulted in disciplinary action from the governing body of cricket.

ICC Action: Official Penalty

After reviewing the incident, the International Cricket Council determined that Arshdeep Singh had violated Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

This rule covers throwing the ball or other cricket equipment at or near another player in a dangerous or inappropriate manner during an international match.

As a result of this finding, Arshdeep Singh was given:

• A fine of 15% of his match fee;

• One-disciplinary demerit point on his record.

Paaji yaar!

The International Cricket Council classified the incident as a Level 1 violation, which is the lowest level of disciplinary infringement by a player on the field. Depending on the context of the infringement, a Level 1 violation may result in a warning, fines of up to 50% of a player’s match fee, or the issuance of one or two demerit points.

Arshdeep agreed to the penalty established by match referee Andy Pycroft, meaning a formal hearing was unnecessary.

The charge against Arshdeep was made by the on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, the third umpire Allahuddien Paleker, and the fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock.

It is important to note that this is Arshdeep’s first violation within a 24-month period, so he does not have a history of being disciplined.

One time thing tha ji, paaji.

Arshdeep’s Reaction: No Hard Feelings

Despite the incident during the match, Arshdeep later clarified he never meant to throw at Mitchell.

After the match, Arshdeep told the off-field commentators that the throw was simply an instinctive reaction and just missed its target.

Arshdeep joked about how the ball “reverse swung” while being returned to him.

“My throw reverse-swung a bit too much and hit his body. I told him I didn’t do it intentionally,” Arshdeep remarked while talking to Harsha Bhogle, the commentator.

Following the end of the match, Arshdeep and his opponent had a short conversation to explain what happened, so they could resolve any misunderstandings.

To put it simply, cricket drama was solved with a short discussion!

No Mistaking India’s Historic Win

While coverage of the momentary confrontation between the two players added to the overall lafda and testosterone surrounding the match, it was quickly overshadowed by how well India played throughout the entirety of the game.

The win over New Zealand in the final was one of the two largest margins of victory (96 runs) in T20 World Cup final history.

India also gained control of the match once they batted first and scored an astounding 255 runs in 20 overs, completely overwhelming Kiwi bowlers through their first six overs.

As such, New Zealand had an extremely difficult time trying to chase such a large score. The Indian bowlers consistently put added pressure on New Zealand during their batting innings.

CHAK DEEEE INDIA.

The dominant bowling effort was led by Jasprit Boom Boom Bumrah. He bowled extremely well and took four wickets, resulting in New Zealand being bowled out for just 159 runs.