Come along; we have a reason to celebrate. India just registered its first-ever win at the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu in SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR.
At the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in California, team RRR was represented by the director SS Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani, and the star cast Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with their spouses. While the film lost the award in the Best Non-English Language Film category, it got the historic win for its super hit track Naatu Naatu.
As the big announcement was made, team RRR erupted in happiness, and composer MM Keeravani walked to the stage to collect the prestigious award.
In his acceptance speech, MM Keeravani shared that he was feeling overwhelmed. He also expressed his excitement to share the award with his wife, who was present at the ceremony.
He also shared that he had initially not wanted to stick to the ‘age-old practice’ of dedicating the award to someone else. However, in the case of RRR, he added the award really belonged to his brother and director of the film, SS Rajamouli.
He also thanked choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose, and singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for their contributions to making the track a blockbuster. He then proceeded to thank the star cast Jr NTR and Ram Charan, for infusing life into the song with their high-energy dance.
When the offstage music was played, Keeravani concluded his acceptance speech by thanking the audience and mentioned Sidhant and Jeevan Babu for programming the song.
Here’s the full acceptance speech by MM Keeravaani at the Golden Globes:
Desis are exhilarated by this big victory. Twitter is flooded with felicitations for team RRR from left, right, and centre. Here’s what people are saying.
Safe to say, we all know the song desis will be vibing to this month!
