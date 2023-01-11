Come along; we have a reason to celebrate. India just registered its first-ever win at the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu in SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR.

At the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in California, team RRR was represented by the director SS Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani, and the star cast Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with their spouses. While the film lost the award in the Best Non-English Language Film category, it got the historic win for its super hit track Naatu Naatu.

As the big announcement was made, team RRR erupted in happiness, and composer MM Keeravani walked to the stage to collect the prestigious award.

In his acceptance speech, MM Keeravani shared that he was feeling overwhelmed. He also expressed his excitement to share the award with his wife, who was present at the ceremony.

He also shared that he had initially not wanted to stick to the ‘age-old practice’ of dedicating the award to someone else. However, in the case of RRR, he added the award really belonged to his brother and director of the film, SS Rajamouli.

He also thanked choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose, and singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for their contributions to making the track a blockbuster. He then proceeded to thank the star cast Jr NTR and Ram Charan, for infusing life into the song with their high-energy dance.

Here’s the full acceptance speech by MM Keeravaani at the Golden Globes:

The winner for Best Song – Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @RRRMovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ENCUQEtns3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Desis are exhilarated by this big victory. Twitter is flooded with felicitations for team RRR from left, right, and centre. Here’s what people are saying.

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

Historic ! Congrats @mmkeeravaani Sir!

This is huge for telugu industry, huge for indian cinema.

Congratulations @ssrajamouli ! #RRR https://t.co/smUAMHcs3a — Ivan Jee (@Jeetrashers) January 11, 2023

The whole nation will be grooving to #NaatuNaatu tonight. This is fantastic 👏🏻👏🏻 an incredibly proud moment for Indian Cinema. Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli and Team #RRR for the win!#GoldenGlobes2023 https://t.co/geQMQge8gq — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) January 11, 2023

Moment set in time forever!! This year belongs to India!! Congratulations to @ssrajamouli sir, the musical genius @mmkeeravaani garu, @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 and the entire team on winning the Golden Globe for #NaatuNaatu! 🙌 https://t.co/1o0wZyc70u — Aadhi🎭 (@AadhiOfficial) January 11, 2023

What an iconic & proud moment this team has created for all of us to cheer and cherish!👏💛

Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Sir,

Chandrabose garu,

The visionary @ssrajamouli Sir,@tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire team! 🤗 @ssk1122 #RRR https://t.co/KnKSj3aMuH — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) January 11, 2023

Such a historic and proud moment for Indian cinema 😍😍😍



Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli sir, and the entire team of RRR ❤️❤️❤️



Way to go! 🌟🌟🌟@tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan https://t.co/effU6c9MVE — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 11, 2023

RRR won hearts and is making history around the world by enthralling movie lovers !



Congratulations to the legendary @ssrajamouli, @mmkeeravaani and the entire RRR team for their genius and hard work !#GoldenGlobes2023 https://t.co/TnL63q0WPD — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 11, 2023

Oh my god !!! Oscar suddenly seems very doable 💃 #RRRMovie https://t.co/fM767tVWJF — Stutee Ghosh (@rjstutee) January 11, 2023

Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true!! This year couldn't have started on a better note! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire team of #RRR… Many more to come!! 🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/a2a17lnJdN — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 11, 2023

We can't stop dancing as #NaatuNaatu wins the Golden Globe for Best Original Song!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli and the whole team of #RRRMovie 💛 https://t.co/UCZzGAFga1 — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) January 11, 2023

Who can stop those feet from shuffling in this song?#NaatuNaatu wins the Best Original Song, Well deserved 🙂@ssrajamouli https://t.co/ZKzVrnl4Ja — Ritika Chandola (@RitikaChandola) January 11, 2023

Safe to say, we all know the song desis will be vibing to this month!

