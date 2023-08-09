Anurag Kashyap’s Goldfish just dropped its trailer and it took the audience on an emotional ride with its bitter-sweet plotline.

The movie revolves around a mother and daughter, Anamika (Kalki Koechlin) and Sadhana (Deepti Naval), and how the duo navigates through their bond as the mother is diagnosed with dementia.

The movie also features Ranjit Kapoor, Gordon Warnecke and Noa Bodner in pivotal roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Pushan Kripalani, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 25, 2023.

You can watch the trailer here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer.