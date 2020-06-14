In 2013, when Kai Po Che! released, it immediately became a blockbuster hit. And at the heels of the movie's success, came love and appreciation for its lead, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Any other debutant may have led the overnight success to get to his head but Sushant Singh Rajput was not your average star.

He was an actor who had already garnered a steady and loyal fanbase from his stint with TV.

He was a star who never forgot the engineer inside him, who was in love with the skies and stars.

And he was an actor whose natural performances never failed to win over both, fans and critics.

Sushant was only 22 when he debuted in the world of acting with the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. His earnest performance and boyish charm made him an instant hit with the audience, and slowly he was a constant presence in Indian TV shows.

However, it was the soap opera Pavitra Rishta that earned him widespread love and admiration. And the success of Pavitra Rishta allowed him to make the shift from TV to films, with Kai Po Che.

He was certainly not the first actor to make the shift. Nor would he be the last. But, he was one of those actors who appeared to have made the shift so seamlessly, that he proved, no matter the 'screen', talent will always strike a chord with the audiene.

Following the unmitigated success of Kai Po Che, Rajput continued to deliver memorable performances. At the same time, his movie choices marked him as an actor who wasn't afraid to take chances.

Every role felt like a reflection of the characters we saw in our lives because he infused a vein of realism in each character.

He was the commitment-phobic millennial in Shuddh Desi Romance and the meticulous detective from our childhood in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

He was the nation's favourite cricketer in the biopic M.S. Dhoni and a concerned father leaning on to his college friends in Chhichhore.

He was, to put it simply, the actor who played each character with so much conviction, that even in a mediocre story, his performance was impossible to ignore.

He did what every actor desires, but few achieve - make a connection with the audience through their characters.

His brief but brilliant filmography only scratched the surface when it came to his potential as an actor. And his demise is an irreversible loss to the industry. May his soul rest in peace.

If you or someone you know are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to, remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).