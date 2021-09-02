Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away today due to a massive cardiac arrest. He was 40.
TV actor Siddharth Shukla passes away, say Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/z1o3aESFP9— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021
Shukla, who starred in popular shows and movies like Balika Vadhu, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, was also the winner of Season 13 of the reality show, Bigg Boss.
His untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry, and people took to Twitter to express their condolences:
TV actor and winner of Reality shows Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi #SiddharthShukla has died, reportedly of a heart attack, in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital.— Sonal Kalra 🇮🇳 (@sonalkalra) September 2, 2021
He was 40. pic.twitter.com/0J7zuVTtbO
He looked so fit. And he was at the peak of his career in the last few years. Life is so unpredictable.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 2, 2021
RIP #SiddharthShukla, the king of Reality Shows.
Another reminder of uncertainty of life. #SiddharthShukla had a promising life ahead, unfortunately gone too soon. #Rip— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) September 2, 2021
Condolences to his fans & loved ones!
OMG.. OMG.. #SiddharthShukla passed away after a heart attack.. Cannot believe this.. Om Shanti— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 2, 2021
Actor, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has died of a heart attack. He was 40 years old . Gone too soon 🥺💔— Hemant Kashyap. (@Hemantkashyappp) September 2, 2021
Om Shanti 🙏🙏#SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ybixx9oe5w
I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021
Actor #SiddharthShukla passed away today because of a heart attack. Shocking. Life so unpredictable. May God give strength to the family.— Sanjiv Bajaj (@bajajsanjiv) September 2, 2021
ॐ शांति!
I am just Numb..Why Sid?Too soon…May your soul rest in peace my friend. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 2, 2021
Can’t believe this .— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 2, 2021
I am speechless to hear about the sad demise of a well know actor #SiddharthShukla (40) due to heart attack .
It’s a huge tragedy for the family and the entire industry .
Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family .
ॐ शान्ति !
🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PeoPXnM3vP
Pls someone tell me it’s not true.. Can not believe it #SiddharthShukla— Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) September 2, 2021
This is beyond shocking!! #SiddharthShukla no more!!He suffered a heart-attack. Unbelievable and Devastating. I am Speechless!! Prayers for his family pic.twitter.com/jO3MrSvtwh— salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) September 2, 2021
Shocked to hear about demise of #SiddharthShukla . Only 40 years of age. He was just starting to get what he deserved.— Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) September 2, 2021
Shocked and numb. No Words 🙏🙏🙏 #SiddharthShukla— Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) September 2, 2021
Shocking... Unbelievable... I was in the middle of a news meeting and the news flashed. For a second I cudnt believe it’s the same young actor we were seeing all these years.— Meenakshi Kandwal मीनाक्षी कंडवाल (@MinakshiKandwal) September 2, 2021
परिवार को.. माँ को शक्ति दें ईश्वर 🙏
RIP #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/gpyqsX078n
Numb.. Siddharth, neighbour and occasional walking buddy .. #SiddharthShukla RIP .. hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss 💔💔💔 https://t.co/FaBmJjU75e— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 2, 2021
Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gvttNVDHxh— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 2, 2021
40! He passed away at 40.— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) September 2, 2021
We spend all our time thinking we have enough time to plan our life...but we don't. Life is incredibly short and unpredictable :'(
Shocked. Utterly shocked.— Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) September 2, 2021
So heartbreaking.
Praying for his loves ones. This is just beyond shocking. #SiddharthShukla
Am really very Shocked and sad to know about @sidharth_shukla death.— Ali Reza (@ActorAliReza) September 2, 2021
. Gone too soon. Prayers.
Rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏
#sidharthshukla #RIP pic.twitter.com/p3WSI5L65g
Life is so unpredictable. Absolutely shocked to hear about Sidharth's passing. Devastating beyond words. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in peace my friend🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/kRHL1EatYu— Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) September 2, 2021
Another reminder of how fragile life is.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends.
Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zTinZmyaJ5
Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/OjvCBDXN94— Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) September 2, 2021
Too young to go💔 #SiddharthShukla RIP 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/78AW1l8Gsd— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) September 2, 2021
Absolutely shocked to know about @sidharth_shukla ’s death. Totally numb. Life is so unpredictable. My condolences to his family 🥺. Rip Siddharth 💔— Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) September 2, 2021
#SiddharthShukla
Totally shocked news Sidharth is no more😔 .he was just 40 and at best of his career.... whats happening in this world, its terrible ....— bhanu kapoor (@bhanu_1212) September 2, 2021
Rest un peace brother..you will be missed#SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/i3EBCCfEfG
Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. May he rest in peace.