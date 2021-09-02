Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away today due to a massive cardiac arrest. He was 40. 

Shukla, who starred in popular shows and movies like Balika Vadhu, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, was also the winner of Season 13 of the reality show, Bigg Boss

Source: India TV News

His untimely death sent shockwaves across the industry, and people took to Twitter to express their condolences: 

Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. May he rest in peace. 