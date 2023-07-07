Shraddha Kapoor made her debut with Teen Patti in 2010. Shraddha has been ruling the Hindi film industry since her breakthrough role as Aarohi Keshav Shirke in Aashiqui 2. The actress was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earlier this year. Apart from acting, Shraddha Kapoor has great talents in singing, mimicry, and voice modulation. Her interviews are proof of it. Not to forget, Shraddha is also one of the goofiest actors in Bollywood.

We have curated eight times when Shraddha Kapoor acted all goofy, wacky, and hilarious AF:

1. When Shraddha Kapoor gave us firangi Crime Master Gogo

During the promotions of Rock On 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show, Shraddha Kapoor mimicked her father, legendary actor Shakti Kapoor’s character Crime Master Gogo. The actress was asked to say “aankhein nikaal ke gotiyaan khelta hoon…” his famous dialogue from Andaz Apna Apna in British and Russian accents. And she nailed it.

2. When Shraddha Kapoor showed us how to have basketball fun

During the shoot of Half Girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor was seen playing basketball on the set in the most hilarious way possible. It reminded me of my basketball experience in high school. Okay! I never understood it, but isn’t this fun?

3. When Shraddha Kapoor mimicked her school teacher

During the promotions of Chhichhore on the Radio City India station, Shraddha Kapoor performed mimicry of her school teacher. Recalling her teacher’s words, Shraddha said, “Ek hamare teacher the…woh aise baat karte the…”

4. When Shraddha Kapoor danced like nobody’s watching

During the filming of Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor grooved to the Papi song while having fun on the set. Non-dancers will surely relate to the clip as it will remind you of your hand movements at a party.

Or this when she was swinging her hair in air on the set. Watch it, there’s more.

5. When Shraddha Kapoor channelled her inner child

Shraddha Kapoor once had a fun game with her Baaghi co-star Tiger Shroff during promotions. It will make you recall, ‘aao milo shilo shaalo’ from your childhood days.

6. When Shraddha Kapoor did ‘matargashti’ in dumb charades

Shraddha Kapoor also plays dumb charades, and she knows how to ace her game. During the same promotion, Shraddha had to perform an act from Tamasha, and Tiger Shroff had to guess the same. The actress did the ‘Matargashti’ step, and it was just too cute to miss.

7. When Shraddha Kapoor turned bauaa

During a conversation with RJ Raunac for Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor spoke about how the actress can speak like ‘bauaa’. “Main bhi aisi aawazein nikalti hoon. Main bhi aise hi baat karti hoon…Thodi time paas waali aawazein..,” the actress said in an interview with RED FM.

8. When Shraddha Kapoor became desi shinchan

Shraddha Kapoor also nails Shinchan’s voice. This video is proof.

Isn’t she quite an entertainer? Shraddha Kapoor, the queen of wackiness.