Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man is a winner, with people believing it to have finally broken the curse of doomed sequels.

But while everyone was waiting for Srikant's impeccable lying skills and Atharv's one-liners, Chellam sir, played by Uday Mahesh, has emerged as the unexpected star of the second season.

In fact, his uncanny ability to know what's happening in the nation and his unparalleled knowledge on how to mitigate disasters has convinced Twitter that Chellum sir Google se bhi tez hain:

One person who exactly knows the secret of Corona Virus #ChellamSir #WuhanLab pic.twitter.com/q2b84NPnV9 — Ankit Agrawal 🇮🇳 (@agrawalankit84) June 5, 2021

#ChellamSir



Whatever the problem is, chellam has the solution for it - pic.twitter.com/1KhPUI3Z29 — S U N N Y S A N K E T H🇮🇳 (@sunnysanketh78) June 6, 2021

Only #ChellamSir can actually tell you ki PM Cares Fund ka paisa kahan use hua pic.twitter.com/MvIK4QPhH6 — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) June 6, 2021

When Srikant asked for Important info #ChellamSir : pic.twitter.com/2E3VVzoqWd — Unemotional Creature 🌱 (@ABrainLessVoter) June 6, 2021

God realized that Google doesn't work without internet, so he created Chellam Sir 😅#ChellamSir#TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/mFKHnwWC0g — Pradeep Kumar™️ (@_PradeepTweets) June 6, 2021

Rebels: TASC can't find any of our plan,we're gonna succeed for sure.

Meanwhile #ChellamSir

Mini Encyclopaedia🛐🔥#Familyman2 pic.twitter.com/KBWYdwNPHR — Rahul (@__r_a_h_u_l___) June 6, 2021

#ChellamSir

Google - Let me answer that

Chellam sir - Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/VUUJ6DHijJ — sanskar poddar (@sanskarpoddar) June 7, 2021

God realised that Google is overrated so he created #ChellamSir 😎 pic.twitter.com/O1IXumAiJz — Karan Sharma (@iKaranSharma99) June 6, 2021

Can someone bring up a spin off series for Chellam saar? 🥺

Better call Chellam ftw😤😎#ChellamSir#Familyman2 pic.twitter.com/uRCbubic4i — Gokulnath shanmugam (@BruhInBoxers) June 6, 2021

Whenever Srikant needs any information.



Le #ChellamSir : pic.twitter.com/0BrQ5FatZa — All in One 🇮🇳 (@mayankm94847123) June 6, 2021

Wondering if Chellam sir can also figure out what my boss actually wants!

All images are screenshots from Amazon Prime Video.