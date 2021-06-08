Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man is a winner, with people believing it to have finally broken the curse of doomed sequels.
But while everyone was waiting for Srikant's impeccable lying skills and Atharv's one-liners, Chellam sir, played by Uday Mahesh, has emerged as the unexpected star of the second season.
In fact, his uncanny ability to know what's happening in the nation and his unparalleled knowledge on how to mitigate disasters has convinced Twitter that Chellum sir Google se bhi tez hain:
A man who knows everything-— Saurabh Pandey (@_Saurabh_99) June 6, 2021
#MoneyHeist has professor#FamilyMan has #ChellamSir— Chellam Sir 🇮🇳 (@antesh9999) June 6, 2021
Only #ChellamSir can actually tell you ki PM Cares Fund ka paisa kahan use hua pic.twitter.com/MvIK4QPhH6— Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) June 6, 2021
God realized that Google doesn't work without internet, so he created Chellam Sir 😅#ChellamSir#TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/mFKHnwWC0g— Pradeep Kumar™️ (@_PradeepTweets) June 6, 2021
We all need a #ChellamSir in our lives! What a legend!#Familyman2 pic.twitter.com/fWIOYGVKBP— Indrani Ganguly (@yayditor) June 6, 2021
Chellam sir is the new professor🙌#ChellamSir #chellam #Familyman2 #familymanseason2 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/Ajaza0Iq95— Crypto_King🇮🇳 (@prince_rinesh) June 6, 2021
Can someone bring up a spin off series for Chellam saar? 🥺— Gokulnath shanmugam (@BruhInBoxers) June 6, 2021
Wondering if Chellam sir can also figure out what my boss actually wants!
All images are screenshots from Amazon Prime Video.