Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man is a winner, with people believing it to have finally broken the curse of doomed sequels. 

But while everyone was waiting for Srikant's impeccable lying skills and Atharv's one-liners, Chellam sir, played by Uday Mahesh, has emerged as the unexpected star of the second season. 

In fact, his uncanny ability to know what's happening in the nation and his unparalleled knowledge on how to mitigate disasters has convinced Twitter that Chellum sir Google se bhi tez hain: 

Wondering if Chellam sir can also figure out what my boss actually wants! 

All images are screenshots from Amazon Prime Video. 