Google has released the complete list of trending topics in 2019, in India. The list includes overall trends, the most searched songs, movies, personalities and events of the year. But, here are some of the highlights from the list.

Indians searched for 'How to vote' and 'How to link Aadhar to PAN' the most in 2019. 'How to vote' was probably the most googled question as the general elections were held this year.

'How to link Aadhar to PAN' was the second most googled question as it became mandatory to link your Aadhar to your PAN in order to file your income tax returns this year.

People searched for IAF pilot Abhinandan Vardhman, who was captured by the Pakistani forces the most. He held the number 1 spot in the 'most searched personalities' category.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, on the other hand, bagged the second spot on Google trends owing to her ill health that did rounds last month.

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh topped the list for being the most googled movie amidst being accused of sexism, misogyny and of glorifying violence.

On the other hand, Avengers: Endgame became the second most searched film of 2019 in India as it holds the record for being the highest-grossing film at the global box office.

Marwadi song Le Photo Le topped the charts for being the most googled song in 2019.

Teri Meri Kahani became the second most searched song.

Netizens in India also searched for a variety of topics, seeking information on Article 370, exit poll, black hole and 'Howdy Modi' event.

Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped earlier this year. The state was bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The 'Howdy Modi' event bagged the 4th spot for being largest ever gathering of the Indian-origin which took place for the first time in Houston, Texas and was addressed by PM Narendra Modi and US President, Donald Trump.



What do you think about these trending topics?





Design Credits: Lucky Mehendiratta