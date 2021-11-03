Remember Rasode mein kaun tha? And who can forget the epic washing of laptops with detergent and water? Well, turns out, Saath Nibhana Saathiya has a plethora of such drivel. We only say so because we have found something for you.

This is a video where Gopi bahu seems to be in a coma after going through an accident of sorts. And this is how her husband 'commands' her to wake up.

What the actual f**k Ahem dikra! Your wife is dying. This is not the time for Sigma Male Linkedln CEO Mindset WTF!

I can't believe my mum made me watch this show on Star Plus throughout school. Abhi bhi chal raha hai ye sayad ye show!