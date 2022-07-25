I miss good old days when Govinda was the Hero No.1 in Hindi film industry. No one can deny the fact that Govinda ruled his era like his no other competitor could do. Expressions? Check. Dance? Check. Dialogue delivery? Check! Comic timing? Check! EXCELLENT is a word for his multi-layered persona that I can think of right now. In the 80s, Govinda signed 70 movies after his debut with Love 86 and would shoot 4-5 films in a day, the actor said in an interview. And all of them had totally different subjects. After the 90s, Govinda became a comedy king.

I have curated eight reasons why Govinda will always remain our Hero No. 1:

1. Govinda tasted every filmy dish possible

Be it Rajesh Khanna's on-screen poor servant Krishna in Swarg, an orphan coolie in Coolie No. 1, or Kader Khan's rich son Rajesh Malhotra/Raju in Hero No.1, Govinda experimented with every kind of role possible and made them iconic. Also, how can anyone forget his film Aunty No. 1 in which he played a middle-aged woman?

2. Govinda's dance was a cherry on the cake

Can you imagine songs like Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare or Sarkai Lo Khatiya without Govinda's presence? Certainly, I can't. Govinda surely made them hit. Even after decades, desis often groove to his dance numbers. His dance style was crazy yet cool AF. No over-the-top steps, just plain fun with a pinch of hilarious facial expressions and oh-so-awesome thumkas. And how Govinda managed to make khatiya-romance look fun is way beyond my imagination.

3. Govinda even shone as a guest star in Andaz Apna Apna

Govinda also made a special appearance in the 90s. I am talking about Andaz Apna Apna. While the 1994 comedy movie was shouldered on Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Govinda's 1-minute-16-seconds long scene with Juhi Chawla proved that he can manage to shine in a tiny appearance as well. Aa gale lag ja...remember?

4. Govinda sported 11 get-ups in Hadh Kar Di Aapne

Way before Priyanka Chopra did in What's Your Rashee? Govinda performed 11 different characters in Hadh Kar Di Aapne. Yes, 11 f**king roles. Most of them were of women including grandmother, sister, and mother. Hats off to Govinda, what a chameleon.

Here's what Govinda had said about sporting 11 get-ups in the 2000 film as per India Today Magazine.

If the script permits, I would love not 11 but 50 get-ups. But it is tough to play women characters. I wonder how ladies carry themselves perfectly with all sorts of accessories, make-up and so many clothes.

- Govinda

5. Govinda added his own tadka in dialogues

Govinda didn't just simply mouth the dialogues written in the script, he made sure to add his own charm while delivering it on the screen. Phir chahein wo Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare ke tapori-waali howling sound ho ya Haseena Maan Jayegi ke chachaji-wale dialogues, Govinda made it all entertaining.

6. Govinda turned anti-hero in Shikari

Govinda didn't let himself being typecast as a comic hero in Hindi films. He also tried his acting talent in antagonist role for the first time in Shikari. While the 2000 film was an average grosser at the box office, Govinda surely proved his versatility with this one. His song Bahot Khoobsoorat Ghazal Likh Raha Hoon was one of the highlights from the movie.

7. Govinda gave a tough competition to Salman Khan in Partner

In Partner, Govinda stole the limelight from Salman Khan. I found Govinda as Bhaskar Diwakar Chaudhry way cooler than Salman's character, the handsome-hunk Prem. Remember the scene when Govinda as Bhaskar said: Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nahin hui! Being happy and breaking down at the same time. I mean who could have said this dialogue better than Govinda himself? I'm sure you all must have used this line at least once in your lifetime.

8. Govinda made Pump Up The Jam look cute

Govinda as Bhaskar made Pump Up The Jam sound really cute as Kehndi Pon in the song Soni De Nakhre from Partner. Bhaskar, who was desi by heart, danced like no one is watching by rolling on the dance floor, like literally. It's Govinda, ladies and gentleman.

Govinda's camaraderie with late veteran actor Kader Khan and collaboration with director David Dhawan in several films was the highlight of his career. This trio was sincerely best at creating comedy during the 90s and early 2000s. Govinda also worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.

Well, the list can be quite long to sum up Govinda's contribution in Hindi cinema but this article was an attempt to remember that no one can match his stardom. And he will always be our number one.