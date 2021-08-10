Looks like the stars have aligned once again because the 'Emmy nominated' series Indian Matchmaking is back for a new season.

Although not much is revealed but we do know that Sima aunty will be seen donning the matchmaker's hat for some new jodis along with a few familiar faces.



The show had received quite a lot of backlash and a lot of attention around the world. Some called it cringy, some called it great entertainment but we are all here for what the second season has in store.

Well, get your 'fox nuts' ready because it's time for some matchmaking.

