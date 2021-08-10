Looks like the stars have aligned once again because the 'Emmy nominated' series Indian Matchmaking is back for a new season. 

Source: Netflix/ CNN

Although not much is revealed but we do know that Sima aunty will be seen donning the matchmaker's hat for some new jodis along with a few familiar faces. 

Source: LifeStyle Asia

The show had received quite a lot of backlash and a lot of attention around the world. Some called it cringy, some called it great entertainment but we are all here for what the second season has in store.

Source: Netflix/ LA Times

Well, get your 'fox nuts' ready because it's time for some matchmaking. 