All art is subjective, and when it comes to film, that oftentimes leads to heated debate. After all, what might be hilarious to one person could be offensive to another, and what might seem morally wrong to one person could be a daily reality for someone else. The fact is, there's too many variables, and while the critics' consensus is usually pretty on point, some movies have gotten terrible ratings while actually being highly watchable, such as these.

1. Kaalakaandi

The plot of this film revolves around Saif's character finding out he's terminally ill, and consequently going on an outrageous bender that involves drugs, cops, and even a bit of love. It flew completely under the radar, got panned by critics, and is yet one of the better Bollywood offerings.

2. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Everything from the music to the gorgeous set design of this film was top-notch. Some found the storyline a little ludicrous, but that's what made it so enjoyable. Maybe it's just the Bong in me, but I can watch this film over and over again, and not get bored.

3. Mardaani 2

This action thriller might have a measly 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that doesn't mean it's not highly watchable. Rani Mukherjee returns as a cop on a mission in this gripping sequel which features a standout performance by Vishal Jethwa as the antagonist.

4. Bombay Velvet

This is probably going to be a pretty controversial opinion, but honestly, this movie wasn't all that terrible. The visuals and the cinematography made up for the plot, and personally, I think it was judged on relative terms to other Anurag Kashyap movies, similar to what happened with Tenet by Christopher Nolan.

5. Let's Be Cops

This buddy cop movie gets funnier every time you watch it. It's just constant punchline after punchline, and features some of the best comedians in the business. Those damn critics don't know squat, and giving this film 18% is downright criminal.

6. Handsome

Jeff Garlin and Natasha Lyonne star in this off-kilter comedy about 2 LA detectives trying to solve a murder (while being extremely weird in the process). It's absolutely absurd, and fans of shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm will appreciate the humour. The critics really messed up with this film.

7. NH10

Watching Anushka Sharma go absolutely postal in this film was a good change of pace from her regular roles. The movie also functions as a form of social commentary about the realities of India that we all need to be aware of.

8. Vacation Friends

Is it Oscar-worthy? No. Is it highly watchable, totally unpredictable, and downright hilarious? Yes. John Cena has proven himself as an actor with comedic chops, and this film is just as funny as it is lovable, despite a 49% Metacritic rating.

9. A Million Ways to Die in the West

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane directed and starred in this 2014 Western comedy which also features Charlize Theron. It's another one of those movies that will be hilarious to some, and totally vile to others - it just depends on your sense of humour.

10. Crank

This Jason Statham action bonanza is absolutely balls to the wall bonkers in the best way possible. It's basically the GTA video game series in a movie, with drugs, guns, sex, and gore - all mashed together in a deliciously low-rated guilty pleasure of a smoothie.

11. Finding Fanny

This road trip comedy was actually a dark, absurdist whale of a time, even if it wasn't marketed as such. The overarching Goan surroundings made the duality of its plot all the more hilarious, and this film definitely deserved more attention from the audience and love from the critics.

Guess I'm, just a sucker for low rates.