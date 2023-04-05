The much-awaited teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has dropped, and we can’t wait to explore Barbie’s perfect world. The surprise cast, including Dua Lipa and Hari Nef, among others, have thrilled the fans. While the trailer doesn’t spill many details about the storyline, we get an idea about the exciting journey that Barbie and Ken will undertake as they enter the real world.
Uploaded on Warner Bros. Pictures’ official YouTube handle, the trailer’s description reads, “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”
The superabundance of pink; the iconic Barbie feet; the enticing outfits; the Beach Boys; Ken & another Ken’s rivalry; the sheer perfection of everything has fans excited about the movie. Here’s how they’re reacting.
How do you feel about the trailer? Or, you’re already counting the days till the 21st of July?