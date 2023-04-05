The much-awaited teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has dropped, and we can’t wait to explore Barbie’s perfect world. The surprise cast, including Dua Lipa and Hari Nef, among others, have thrilled the fans. While the trailer doesn’t spill many details about the storyline, we get an idea about the exciting journey that Barbie and Ken will undertake as they enter the real world.

Uploaded on Warner Bros. Pictures' official YouTube handle, the trailer's description reads, "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken."

The superabundance of pink; the iconic Barbie feet; the enticing outfits; the Beach Boys; Ken & another Ken’s rivalry; the sheer perfection of everything has fans excited about the movie. Here’s how they’re reacting.

I haven’t gasped in astonishment at a single shot like this from any superhero movie since 2004 pic.twitter.com/k2NqpAMfJX — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) April 4, 2023

I don’t have real strong thoughts about this other than thinking Gerwig is a better filmmaker than a majority of her contemporaries so it’s just nice to see one of these big IP toy commercials actually look like *something* https://t.co/AuZvOcmKtZ — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) April 4, 2023

greta gerwig is singlehandedly saving cinema https://t.co/Ur5N5u5t7Y — sippin on that (@vivafalastin) April 4, 2023

I don't think there's a movie that I am happy and jubilant to watch the trailer for more than Barbie. I was a child of the 90s Barbie and I feel nostalgic for my Barbies, and Margot looks like a giant one herself, the whole cast is amazing. You go, Greta! pic.twitter.com/y9HpSW7kAS — Jaylan Salah (@JaylanSalman) April 4, 2023

the barbie trailer looks amazing i can’t wait😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hOtyX3caWH — samir (@satrgs) April 4, 2023

The trailer seems amazing. I still remember those days when I used to be a huge fan of Barbie movies but somewhere down the line I forgot about these movies due to the spike in the popularity of Marvel films. This movie has rejuvenated my interest in Barbie again. https://t.co/cZdC8LZJs0 — This User has been Ghosted. (@JacquelineChr1s) April 5, 2023

Aside from the fact this movie is about to become my whole personality, the way i screamed MICHAEL CERA?! at the screen… https://t.co/mXq7wuijYh — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) April 5, 2023

Yep. Here for it. This looks pretty dang fun. Especially loving Simu Liu's rivalry with Ryan Gosling. https://t.co/McKCQmxjV2 — Aaron Sagers (@aaronsagers) April 4, 2023

omg how did i not see this earlier??



we finally have a transgender Barbie!!



i’m even more excited for the Barbie movie than i already was 🥹😭



Hari Nef is going to inspire so many little trans girls who will know they can be Barbie too pic.twitter.com/e4f4V6kDps — Jerrica, Local Sports Lesbian ☭ (@JinkiesJerrica) April 5, 2023

it's interesting how much stuff in the trailer- barbie's arched "fashion feet", the abundance of pink, a defined relationship with ken- are things mattel intentionally tried to distance Barbie from in the past few years. genuinely kinda surprised they signed off on this movie https://t.co/2q1angWus6 — Cammy 🧚‍♂️✨️ (@sweetdreamzkumi) April 4, 2023

margot robbie as barbie that's it that's the tweet #Barbie pic.twitter.com/ZscqUgAAeL — robin 🪐 (@rileyauras) April 4, 2023

see all the light in this movie. someone won't be squinting because they want to watch cinema. Greta Gerwig thank you o https://t.co/zxdjbUXOHK — nefarious lesbian ✨ (@hecallsmemilan) April 4, 2023

stop doing remakes and superhero movies and start doing more of whatever this is https://t.co/dONWPH8TDh — Tyler (@tmonson23) April 4, 2023

the colors…the dancing…the queer subtext…the beach boys needle drop…this is just what my brain looks like on the inside https://t.co/dkGnMXzf4r — The Queer Quadrant Podcast (@QueerQuadrant) April 4, 2023

How do you feel about the trailer? Or, you’re already counting the days till the 21st of July?