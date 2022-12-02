The trailer for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is here, and this time it seems to be more than humor and heart. It starts off with the typical Peter Quill entry, but leaves us with a lot to look forward to.

Rocket who has been the ‘fun and quirky one’ so far, will probably have an emotional arc through volume 3. This can be seen in bits, when his origin is pointed at in the trailer. On the other hand, it also introduces the villains – Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. From the looks of the trailer, Peter is still dealing with the loss of Gamora, who’s apparently back.

Of course, there’s Groot too – fighting and saving.

Watch the trailer here:

Marvel Studios debuted the trailer at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in São Paulo, Brazil. And the film will release on May 5, 2023.