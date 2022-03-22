Only A True Bollywood Fan Can Guess If These Movies Were Remakes Or Not

We all know how Bollywood loves to take 'inspiration' from western movies. From posters and music to even storylines, the art of copying things is nothing new. So, we are here to test your knowledge and see if you can differentiate between original movies and movies that are remakes.

Can you guess if the following desi movies are original or a remake?

#1: Baazigar via MX Player Original Remake

#2: Om Shanti Om via Film Companion Original Remake

#3: Gehraiyaan via Koimoi Original Remake

#4: Black via India Today Original Remake

#5: Sherni via The Indian Express Original Remake

#6: Life In A Metro via The Indian Express Original Remake

#7: Sholay via India TV Original Remake

#8: Atrangi Re via Midday Original Remake

#9: Bhool Bhulaiyaa via IMDb Original Remake

#10: Meenakshi Sundareshwar via IMDb Original Remake

#11: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui via Alternate Ending Original Remake