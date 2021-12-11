Quiz: Can You Guess If These Events Happened In 2020 Or 2021?

2020 *blink* 2021

Needless to say, this is exactly how both the years came and went by. We are finally at the end of the year and are still confused if certain events took place in 2020 or 2021. Can you identify the year these events took place?

1. When did Cadbury recreate one of their most famous and loved ads from the 90s? 2020 2021

2. When was the CRED advertisement featuring Govinda launched? 2020 2021

3. When did Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj get hitched? 2020 2021

4. When was Kamaal R Khan slapped with a defamation suit by Salman Khan? 2020 2021

5. When did you first hear 'Oh pata nahi ji konsa nasha karta hai, yaar mera har ek se wafa karta hain'? 2020 2021

6. When did Rishi Singh Shekhawat steal our hearts away? 2020 2021

7. When did we bid adieu to the legendary actor Dilip Kumar? 2020 2021

8. When was Vikas Gupta thrown out of the Bigg Boss house? 2020 2021

9. When did Vanraj and Anupamaa get divorced? 2020 2021