It’s been three years since the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for a heavenly abode. SSR was truly a dreamer. Remember those 50 wishes that he had in his bucket list? Rajput, who made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s 2013 film, Kai Po Che, appeared in a handful of movies in his short span of career in the Hindi film industry. However, his contribution to Bollywood is unparalleled. Film adaptations, biopics, reincarnation story, or tragic love tales, you name it, SSR did all of them.
On the 3rd death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, we are paying tribute to the late actor in this article. Here are 10 stills from SSR movies along with hints for you to guess them:
1. “Fan hai wo aapka, hum sab fan hain aapke!“
2. ‘Dil mera dekho, na meri haisiyat pucho’
3. Bengali detective on a mission to solve his first case
4. Pahaadon waali chai date
5. ‘The untold story’ of a legendary cricketer
6. “Haraam ki naukri…jee ka janjaal”
7. ‘Main tera boyfriend, tu meri girlfriend’
8. The funeral speech that made us cry out loud
9. ‘Tere mere beech mein kya hai….chaddar’
10. Walk with me four steps
Anyway, here are the answers:
1: Kai Po Che
2: Chhichhore
3. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!
4. Kedarnath
5. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
6. Sonchiriya
7. Raabta
8. Dil Bechara
9. Shuddh Desi Romance
10. PK
Well, how many films could you guess?
P.S. SSR, you will always be remembered.