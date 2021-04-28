Can You Guess The Real Names Of These Bollywood Celebrities? Take This Quiz & Find Out

For people in showbiz, their name is literally everything. So much so, that some celebrities change their names before their big debut simply because it doesn't match with their screen presence.

On that note, let's test your knowledge, shall we? Can you guess the real names of these popular celebrities?

1. What is Salman Khan's real name? via timesofindia.indiatimes.com Rashid Abdul Salim Salman Khan Mohammed Abdul Salim Salman Khan Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan Abdul Kadir Salim Salman Khan

2. What is Akshay Kumar's real name? via m.nari.punjabkesari.in Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia Rahul Bhatia Raj Bhatia Rajbir Hari Om Bhatia

3. What's Hrithik Roshan's real name? via timesofindia.indiatimes.com Hrithik Nagraj Hrithik Nagrath This is a trick question. Hrithik Rastogi

4. What's Shilpa Shetty's real name? via timesofindia.indiatimes.com Ishika Shetty Arya Shetty Sasmita Shetty Ashwini Shetty

5. What's John Abraham's real name? via www.bollywoodhungama.com Fardeen Abraham Farhan Abraham Faizal Abraham Jaideep Abraham

6. What's Amitabh Bachchan's real name? via www.indiatoday.in Inquilab Srivastava Amit Bachchan Anwar Srivastava Arjun Bachchan

7. What's Rajnikanth's real name? via www.filmfare.com Shivaji Maharaj Gaekwad Ramvilas Gaekwad Shivraj Gaekwad Shivaji Rao Gaekwad

8. What's Kiara Advani's real name? via www.indiatvnews.com Harshita Advani Kritika Advani Aaliya Advani Pooja Advani

9. What's Ajay Devgn's real name? via www.dnaindia.com Ajay hi hai bro Vishal Devgn Ajit Devgn Vicky Devgn

10. What's Preity Zinta's real name? via indianexpress.com Preetam Singh Zinta Priya Zinta Pavitra Singh Zinta Priya Singh Zinta

11. What's Sunny Leone's real name? via www.bollywoodhungama.com Kiran Kaur Vohra Kiranjeet Kaur Vohra Karenjit Kaur Vohra Kamleshwar Kau Vohra

12. What's Sridevi's real name? via economictimes.indiatimes.com Shree Amma Iyer Kariyapa Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan Shri Amma Aakshi Iyer Shri Amma Abhitha Iyer

13. What's Tabu's real name? via www.indulgexpress.com Tara Hashmi Khan Taslima Hashmi Khan Taslim Hashmi Khan Tabassum Hashmi Khan

14. What's Tiger Shroff's real name? via in.pinterest.com Jai Hemant Shroff Hemant Jai Shroff Jai Himanshu Shroff Himanshu Shroff