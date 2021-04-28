Categories

Can You Guess The Real Names Of These Bollywood Celebrities? Take This Quiz & Find Out

Pradamini Kumari

For people in showbiz, their name is literally everything. So much so, that some celebrities change their names before their big debut simply because it doesn't match with their screen presence.

On that note, let's test your knowledge, shall we? Can you guess the real names of these popular celebrities? 

1. What is Salman Khan's real name? 

2. What is Akshay Kumar's real name? 

3. What's Hrithik Roshan's real name? 

4. What's Shilpa Shetty's real name?

5. What's John Abraham's real name?

6. What's Amitabh Bachchan's real name?

7. What's Rajnikanth's real name?

8. What's Kiara Advani's real name?

9. What's Ajay Devgn's real name?

10. What's Preity Zinta's real name?

11. What's Sunny Leone's real name?

12. What's Sridevi's real name?

13. What's Tabu's real name?

14. What's Tiger Shroff's real name?

What's Katrina Kaif's real name?

How much did you score? 

