Can You Guess The Real Names Of These Bollywood Celebrities? Take This Quiz & Find Out

For people in showbiz, their name is literally everything. So much so, that some celebrities change their names before their big debut simply because it doesn't match with their screen presence.
On that note, let's test your knowledge, shall we? Can you guess the real names of these popular celebrities?
1. What is Salman Khan's real name?
2. What is Akshay Kumar's real name?
3. What's Hrithik Roshan's real name?
4. What's Shilpa Shetty's real name?
5. What's John Abraham's real name?
6. What's Amitabh Bachchan's real name?
7. What's Rajnikanth's real name?
via www.filmfare.com
8. What's Kiara Advani's real name?
9. What's Ajay Devgn's real name?
via www.dnaindia.com
10. What's Preity Zinta's real name?
11. What's Sunny Leone's real name?
12. What's Sridevi's real name?
13. What's Tabu's real name?
14. What's Tiger Shroff's real name?
via in.pinterest.com
How much did you score?
Result