Koffee With Karan has been brewing some interesting conversations (and drama) in the last few seasons. While the celebrities have cracked innumerable jokes and played fun games, there have been some serious conversations in the show too.

For this season, we are hoping to see some new celebrities grace the iconic koffee couch. Interestingly, we have even made a list – because who knows, we might also manifest these celebrities on the couch like Vicky Kaushal manifested Katrina Kaif!

1. Vijay Varma & Tamannah Bhatia

I mean, this duo is the most talented and stunning couple, right? The two have been spotted together a bunch of times, but we would love to see them together on this couch and answer the host’s sizzling rapid-fire questions.

2. Naseeruddin Shah & Ratna Patak Shah

It’s always a delight to hear these two brilliant actors, individually or together, dropping truth bombs on several occasions. We can only imagine the level of intensity and force in the episode featuring these two together.

3. Pankaj Tripathi

Just like every other season, we are still manifesting this excellent actor on the couch this season. With the host’s sizzling-hot questions and the actor’s calm responses, the episode will be a treat for our souls.

4. Shefali Shah

The seasoned actor has left us speechless with each of her roles on the silver screen and her candid conversations off the screen. It would be interesting to hear about his three-decade-long journey in this industry this season on the couch.

5. Jaideep Ahlawat

While this actor has been doing some intense and serious roles in his movies, we rarely see his goofy side during interviews and conferences. With him featuring in the show, we might witness a different side of the actor.

6. Sobhita Dhulipala

The on-point definition of bold, brilliant and beautiful, this actor has taken the entire nation by storm with her performances. Since we don’t know about her a lot, it will be entertaining to see her talk about herself and the industry on the show.

7. Manoj Bajpayee

Needless to mention, this actor has a different personality off-screen and it can be seen during his candid interactions. It would be so fun to see him answering the hilarious rapid-fire questions with his wit and humor.

8. Aditi Rao Hydari

Even after showcasing her acting skills in several movies, Aditi remains one of the most underrated actors in our cinema. With her poised demeanor and strong presence of mind, the episode will be a treat to watch.

9. Jimmy Sheirgill

It’s high time that the makers call this actor on the couch – it’s long overdue! From being our crush in the ‘90s to stealing our hearts again with his latest shows like Your Honor and Choona, the man deserves to be on this couch.

10. Kalki Koechlin

Last but not least, this bold and sassy actor has been stealing our hearts with both her, on-screen and off-screen, nature. We’ll scream our lungs out as and when she makes her debut on the show because why not?

Dear Karan Johar, we are really looking forward to this!