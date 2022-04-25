Guilty Minds, the courtroom drama series starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Satish Kaushik dropped on Amazon Prime Video on April 22nd. We have to say it's refreshing to see a masterpiece in the courtroom genre, especially since it's been way too long since we've had a good one.

Twitter has given its verdict on the series. Read the reviews here: (Spoiler: You should def watch it)

Just finished watching the 1st episode of #GuiltyMinds on @PrimeVideoIN . Congratulations to the team for handling such a complex conversation so sensitively. @shefalibhushan take a bow! And @sugandha_ram how consistently amazing are you! — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) April 24, 2022

Looking at the themes chosen for various stories in #GuiltyMinds, Indian web series have indeed come a long way from the overhyped blood and gore nonsense.



Also, Sugandha Garg is so underrated. Good writing can make such actors shine and vice versa. — Rohit Vats (@nawabjha) April 24, 2022

Season 1 of #GuiltyMinds (2022) by Shefali Bhushan. An inspiriting legal procedural that does provide a breath of fresh air in terms of how courtrooms are portrayed on screen in India. Given the facts that Shefali Bhushan herself comes from a reputed family of lawyers ... (1/7) pic.twitter.com/Aa0lAJRd6j — V (@sonder_being) April 24, 2022

#GuiltyMinds on @PrimeVideo is interesting. It’s a proper procedural Indian series that I haven’t seen since #MadeInHeaven.



While its stumbling a LOT, 3 episodes in and I’m invested enough to keep watching. One storyline did not work for me at all. But I applaud the attempt. — Shah Shahid (@theshahshahid) April 25, 2022

Outstanding series - #GuiltyMinds on @PrimeVideo !!! The “Aalaap” ep on © law is superb! Amazing to see actual cases like @RamSampathLive ‘s Krazy4 case & YRF v India Tv from DHC cited! Bravo @shefalibhushan! Killer performances by @varunmitra19 & #ShreyaPilgaonkar @aparna1502 — Ameet Datta 🇮🇳 (@DattaAmeet) April 22, 2022

"Guilty Minds" has exceeded my expectations for an Indian legal drama. Well researched on both counts courtroom interactions and legal facts. They were able to explain law. They were able to explain how law works. Wow. 🤩#GuiltyMinds — Satyam sinha (@Babuatwitts) April 24, 2022

#GuiltyMinds on @PrimeVideoIN is a winner. Gritty topical realistic legal drama. Anthology covers complex modern issues n doesnt tk a side - shows both left n right. Gr8 cast, gr8 music, a surprisingly intelligent series that's not crime based. 4.5* — gaurav goyal (@gaurgoyal) April 23, 2022

Halfway through #GuiltyMinds and I’m impressed at how many amazing actors I’m discovering that I’d never known about before.



So far, my biggest takeaway of this show. #GuiltyMindsOnPrime — Shah Shahid (@theshahshahid) April 25, 2022

That one episode of #GuiltyMinds where Shriya Pilgaongar faces off Kulbushan Kharbanda is so good that I was glued to the screen. — Monica 💜 💚 (@MonicaYadav08) April 24, 2022

#GuiltyMinds@shefalibhushan @DeekshaGujral @jayantsomalkar and Manav.



Take a bow.

Screenplay, direction, writing 💯on 💯



Casting just done right.

Next season wait cannot be too long.

The cases picked and the conversation striked is highly appreciated. — Niket (@gandhiniket7) April 23, 2022

Binge watched #GuiltyMinds on #AmazonPrimeVideo this weekend. A very good show with a stellar cast & a cracking plot. Follows in the hallowed footsteps of other Amazon shows like Pataal Lok & Made in Heaven. Special shout out to @varunmitra19 & @ShriyaP - cant wait for Season 2! — दिविर जैन (@divirj04) April 25, 2022

Forget weekend binge this is a weekday binge worth sacrificing your sleep over.