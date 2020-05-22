After delivering hits like Vicky Donor, Piku, and October, writer Juhi Chaturvedi and director Shoojit Sircar have once again come together for Gulabo Sitabo.

And from the looks of the trailer, this appears to be a joyride for sure.

Based on a folk tale, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan as an aged landlord, whose haveli is the only love of his life and Ayushmann Khurrana as his tenant, who has been staying there for years.

Their relationship is akin to that of an old, married couple, for whom bickering becomes their language of love. However, the problem arises when Amitabh Bachchan tries to sell the property.

The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala, and from the looks of the trailer, this hilarious drama does seem to perfectly capture the 'forever-at-odds' landlord-tenant relationship.

You can watch the complete trailer here:

The film releases on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video. All images are screenshots from the trailer.