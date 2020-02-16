The 65th edition of the Filmfare awards took place in Guwahati on 15th February. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy dominated the awards and won big in all the 13 categories it was nominated in.
With 13 awards, it created history of being the film winning the most number of Filmfare awards, beating Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherji starrer Black’s previous record of 11.
Gully Boy won:— AB (@Abhisingh183) February 15, 2020
Best film
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Screenplay
Best Dialogue
Best Music Director
Best Lyricist
Best Production Design
Best Cinematography
Best Background Score#Filmfare
The movie not only bagged the award for the Best Film, but Zoya, Ranveer and Alia also took home the awards for the Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.
A very special moment that I’ll never forget 🙏🏽 receiving the Filmfare Best Actor trophy from one of the Greats..Legend of the silver screen..the one and only @MadhuriDixit. Etched in my heart forever ❤️ #blessed #grateful pic.twitter.com/ZgMG70B18r— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 16, 2020
The awards for Best Supporting Role Male and Female also went to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash for their powerful performances in the movie.
In the music categories, Gully Boy shared the Best Music Album award with Kabir Singh. Divine and Ankur Tewari won the Best Lyrics award for Apna Time Aayega.
The movie also won the awards for the Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues.
Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the cast of the movie for their well-deserved win.
Deserving best actress for an impactful performance in Gully boy as Safeena Firdousi @aliaa08 👍 #Filmfare pic.twitter.com/AFeYPieZTE— Sahil (@TheAceGuy_) February 15, 2020
The Reason Cast of #GullyBoy is winning every Award!— 🏏Adi-[WorldCup-1983]🏏 (@MuradsAdi) February 14, 2020
This Whole Video has a Brillantly carried on shoulder of whole cast!
Alia Bhatt is Speaking social issue of Girl,Siddhant is inspiring Murad,Vijay Raaz's intense Scene!
1 Year Of Gully Boy@filmfarepic.twitter.com/tACQ1hl4UO
Popular/Unpopular/Semipopular opinion: Ranveer Singh was beyond amazing in Gully Boy and he deserves every best actor award for 2019. Also, Gully Boy is a really good movie and deserves all the awards it gets. #Filmfare— Brishti (@bhindeshitaraa) February 15, 2020
Other awards included that of the Best Debut Actor to Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Best Debut Actress to Ananya Pandey for Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.