The 65th edition of the Filmfare awards took place in Guwahati on 15th February. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy dominated the awards and won big in all the 13 categories it was nominated in.

Source: India Today

With 13 awards, it created history of being the film winning the most number of Filmfare awards, beating Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherji starrer Black’s previous record of 11.

The movie not only bagged the award for the Best Film, but Zoya, Ranveer and Alia also took home the awards for the Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Source: Twitter

The awards for Best Supporting Role Male and Female also went to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash for their powerful performances in the movie.

Source: Twitter

In the music categories, Gully Boy shared the Best Music Album award with Kabir Singh. Divine and Ankur Tewari won the Best Lyrics award for Apna Time Aayega.

Source: Twitter

The movie also won the awards for the Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues.

Source: hollywood reporter

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the cast of the movie for their well-deserved win.

Other awards included that of the Best Debut Actor to Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Best Debut Actress to Ananya Pandey for Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.