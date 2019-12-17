Though Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has been sweeping the Indian awards, it did not make the shortlist for Oscar's nominations of the Best International Film

Gully Boy Movie Poster
Source: Excelmovies

Out of the 91 films eligible for the category, these ten films made it to the international film category - Russia’s Beanpolem, Senegal’s Atlantics, South Korea’s Parasite, Spain’s Pain and Glory, Czech Republic’s The Painted Bird; Estonia’s Truth and Justice, France’s Les Misérables, Hungary’s Those Who Remained, North Macedonia’s Honeyland, and Poland’s Corpus Christi. 

Parasite Movie Poster
Source: polityka

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and Mati Diop Atlantics have already won awards at the Cannes Film Festival. In fact, Diop made history by becoming the first black woman whose film was featured at the festival. 

Mati Diop At Cannes Film Festival
Source: Zimbio

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020. 