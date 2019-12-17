Though Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has been sweeping the Indian awards, it did not make the shortlist for Oscar's nominations of the Best International Film

Out of the 91 films eligible for the category, these ten films made it to the international film category - Russia’s Beanpolem, Senegal’s Atlantics, South Korea’s Parasite, Spain’s Pain and Glory, Czech Republic’s The Painted Bird; Estonia’s Truth and Justice, France’s Les Misérables, Hungary’s Those Who Remained, North Macedonia’s Honeyland, and Poland’s Corpus Christi.

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and Mati Diop Atlantics have already won awards at the Cannes Film Festival. In fact, Diop made history by becoming the first black woman whose film was featured at the festival.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020.