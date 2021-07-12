What worse can happen? When your work becomes the place of utter discrimination for you. Recently on Twitter, Gulshan Devaiah shared that- apart from nepotism, there are other things in Bollywood that need to change. He says, “So much tamasha is made about nepotism" people are segregated based on their job profile, with separate dining areas also need to be done away with.
“What bothers me more than Nepotism in Bollywood” S1 E02:— Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) June 28, 2021
Sets that segregate people based on their job profile with separate dining areas.
Gulshan told Hindustan Times "It’s a very common occurrence. It happens across the entire spectrum, be it film sets, ad shoots or TV sets. I’ve been seeing this since the time I’ve been working here. It doesn’t happen on every set, but a lot of sets do segregate.”
While work culture can be hard to survive following politics, discrimination, wage gaps and, the list goes on and on. Gulshan's Tweet opened up a can of worms with other Twitter users from within the industry coming forward to talk about the workplace segregation in Bollywood.
Socially awkward distancing.— Sarcas_me (@Churanetor) June 28, 2021
Sets, corporates, the works. https://t.co/zneEoGkwBG— Renuka Vyavahare (@renukaVyavahare) June 28, 2021
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's set believes in Method Acting for the crew too. Even the spot boy of one specific group of payscale is not allowed to fetch water for someone from another group of lower payscale.— Momita Jaisi (@momitajaisi) June 28, 2021
No wonder the sets are like Taj Mahal, new ways of cutting their hands off.
Reminds me of that Friends episode where Joey works at Ross' museum and goes against the rules of White Coats and Blue Coats pic.twitter.com/yyFXKxxHiL— Omkar Kulkarni #RestoreTheSnyderVerse オムカルクルカルニ (@om2kool) June 28, 2021
Happens in Hollywood as well. There’s a class hierarchy when it come to who eats where. Some productions also have different pay scales for extras.— Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) June 28, 2021
We all deserve dignity and this segregation must stop.