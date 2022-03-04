Gulshan Devaiah has been quite clear about not doing cameos, but he made an exception for Harshavardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do. But the brilliant actor floored the audience even with his brief role.

Moreover, the project came as an opportunity for him to share screen space with his Shaitaan co-star Rajkummar Rao as well as the one actor he always wanted to collab with, Sheeba Chadha.

In his recent post on Instagram, Devaiah revealed that he has known Chaddha and her family for decades now. Prior to Badhaai Do, the two actors never got a chance to work together. Sheeba Chadha plays Rao’s mother, while Gulshan Devaiah features as his love interest in the film.

It was an absolute delight to work with her. I hope to do a lot more work with her, full fledged work. I’d like that very much.

In fact, in the same thread, the actor revealed that he now lives in the house Chadha’s family used to reside in.

Here's how social media users reacted to the post.

This is so cute. Life is coming full circle. Also, she is absolutely fabulous! — Pokhraj Roy (@PokhrajRoy) March 4, 2022

So many impactful roles. Starting of mirzapur is still etched. — Sameer Agarwal (@SamAgarwal) March 4, 2022

This is so wholesome!❤️ I absolutely love watching her onscreen. Can’t wait to see you two share screen-space in #badhaaido! Hearing great things :) — Husaina (@thatanxiousbean) March 4, 2022

And after watching the film, we would definitely love to see them in more movies together.