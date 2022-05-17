As Zoya Akhtar announced her heavily nepotism infested upcoming project titled The Archies, it sparked a nationwide debate. Does Bollywood's unapologetic favouring of star kids do justice to its craft? 

Amidst tons of internet back and forth regarding the topic, Actor Gulshan Devaiah pointed out an interesting detail:

Since I am not a psychic medium nor Devaiah's BFF, it's impossible for me to decode what's exactly on his mind. But the internet interpreted it as the Badhaai Do actor accusing the nepotism debate of solely revolving around Bollywood and not the regional film industries, particularly the South. 

Here's what the Twitterati had to add:

The nepotism debate in the Indian film industry is a big loop. It goes on and on and on, with no signs of any reconciliation. Normally I would end this by saying "do better," but we all know they won't so what's the point. 