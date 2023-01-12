Isn’t it obvious when two legends like Javed Akhtar and Gulzar Sahib meet, we are going to witness some blissful shayaris our way? Well, that’s exactly what happened in this book launch event, and we are like Uff din ban gaya!

In this viral clip, Gulzar Sahib talks about Javed Akhtar’s song, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. He humorously points out how he thought the song appears to be talking about different girls in every para while the purpose is to dedicate the song to one girl. Akhtar bursts into laughter after this comment.

He then recites a poem for Javed Akhtar, and it’s so vividly beautiful. In the verse, Gulzar recalls a female admirer he met and says how she adored his work and was in awe of him. But when the girl bid him goodbye, she didn’t address his name, and Gulzar said it was Akhtar’s name she used, and this intensified the envy feeling inside him.

He ends the verse in the most wholesome way and says:

Gulzar Sahib's poem for Javed Sahib. 🥹♥️ pic.twitter.com/g1Mx9FIoz5 — Som Shekhar (@somshekharsom) January 10, 2023

The clip has gone viral for how beautiful it is and people love the bond they share. Here’s how they’re reacting to this.

On a scale of 1-10, how beautiful it is and why it's 17?? https://t.co/iTYfgPn6HD — Shayan Bose (@HalfSmokedCigg) January 12, 2023

Maintaing dignity even in humor is to be learnt from Gulzar Sahab! When you are above competitive mindset you are full with ideas!#Gulzar #Hindi #Shayari @ektainlove @adhirasy pic.twitter.com/qQ5vWzM3Xh — Dr.MAULIK SHAH (@maulikdr) January 12, 2023

Wo Ladki aur Ye Ladke 😅

🙏🏻 Gustakhi maaf 🙏🏻 but this is hilarious! #Gulzar Sahab #javedakhtar Sahab #legends



pic.twitter.com/VoGqj6qf75 — Vishal Sudarshanwar (@Actor_VishalS) January 11, 2023

I can listen to Gulzar Sahab continually for hours ❤️ https://t.co/kGxiaafewb — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) January 11, 2023

The way Gulzar sahab recites poems is just of the world❤️ https://t.co/NkCcHSxMIs — Shreyansh (@devwholifts) January 11, 2023

Gulzar Saab's sense of humour is so unassuming. @SureshzRao Anna.. https://t.co/KyQy55OHsQ — Musk Magaadu Ra Bujji | © 🇮🇳 (@illakatmafliya) January 11, 2023

This is all ❤️ https://t.co/vT5IOWpuTk — Arfi Laamba (@arfilaamba) January 12, 2023

“har antare mein lagta hai yeh doosri waali ladki hai” could witness them gentle roasting each other for hours https://t.co/Mf9TPd6TCS — Amaal Akhtar (@begumakhwrote) January 11, 2023

This is pureeeee gemmmmm https://t.co/Bs9ZmVRz54 — Shreyas Pande (@shreyastify) January 11, 2023

