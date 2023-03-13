India is erupting with joy after its two historic wins at the recently-held 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. While Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song, The Elephant Whisperers swept the Best Documentary Short trophy at the Oscars. Producer Guneet Monga accepted the latter’s award along with director Kartiki Gonsalves on the stage during the ceremony.
After the win, Guneet Monga shared her first reaction on Twitter. She posted a video of her speech while holding the trophy. Her inspiring words will definitely melt your hearts.
In the clip posted by @guneetm, the Oscar-winning producer can be seen reading out her speech from phone on mic. “Tonight is historic. This is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production and two women here won this. 1.4 billion Indians this is for you…yeh aapke liye hai. We have all manifested this together,” Monga says.
“…I just wanna say to all the women watching...the future is audacious, and the future is us, and the future is here,” she added. Monga concluded her speech while chanting ‘Jai Hind’ in all its glory.
“My heart is full of love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win,” the producer wrote.
Here’s what netizens are saying after watching her video:
Netflix India applauded Monga for encouraging all the women out there.
Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava also reacted to it.
The Elephant Whisperers was nominated at the 2023 Oscars along with Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate. The short documentary was released in Tamil on Netflix last year. It depicts the story of a couple, Bomman and Belli, who take care of an orphan elephant, Raghu, and how their bond becomes stronger.
Guneet Monga has previously won an Oscar award for Period. End of Sentence in the Best Documentary Short category in 2019. Congratulations, Monga. India is proud of you.