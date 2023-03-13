India is erupting with joy after its two historic wins at the recently-held 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. While Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song, The Elephant Whisperers swept the Best Documentary Short trophy at the Oscars. Producer Guneet Monga accepted the latter’s award along with director Kartiki Gonsalves on the stage during the ceremony.

Source: Guneet Monga’s Instagram handle

After the win, Guneet Monga shared her first reaction on Twitter. She posted a video of her speech while holding the trophy. Her inspiring words will definitely melt your hearts.

In the clip posted by @guneetm, the Oscar-winning producer can be seen reading out her speech from phone on mic. “Tonight is historic. This is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production and two women here won this. 1.4 billion Indians this is for you… yeh aapke liye hai. We have all manifested this together,” Monga says.

Source: Guneet Monga’s Twitter handle

“…I just wanna say to all the women watching...the future is audacious, and the future is us, and the future is here,” she added. Monga concluded her speech while chanting ‘Jai Hind’ in all its glory.

“My heart is full of love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win,” the producer wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India.



Video Courtesy: @GoldHouseCo



@theelephantwhisperers #academyawards #Oscars #IndiaatOscars #TheElephantWhisperers — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 13, 2023

Here’s what netizens are saying after watching her video:

Netflix India applauded Monga for encouraging all the women out there.

"To all the women watching, I just want to say- the future is audacious, the future is us, the future is here."



👏👏👏 https://t.co/fyyIJRCn78 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 13, 2023

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava also reacted to it.

Can’t help but love this woman.



The force behind two great achievements #Oscar2023 https://t.co/bRi65hWG55 — GItacharYa (@LeNonymous) March 13, 2023

Congratulations mam



Great win 👏👏👏🔥🔥 https://t.co/9DrNNM09l4 — kokoro (@tweettomaniac) March 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT what dreams are made of https://t.co/7UKDTFK2ms — Sudeep (@sudnigga) March 13, 2023

Everyday is womens day!!

Cheers!!! https://t.co/EB0mGbnSiG — Anirban Sardar (@anirban_sardar) March 13, 2023

Audacious future and audacious women ! And I thought people had stopped using words like audacious . The future is here indeed and so is being audacious ! https://t.co/UnK79jzrz5 — Viji Venkatesh 🇮🇳 وجی وینکٹیش (@vijivenkatesh) March 13, 2023

Congratulations!! This is a wonderful win, and we are proud of you 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/TIFDyV3I5Q — Abhiseka (@abhisekasahu) March 13, 2023

It's her second one, but first home production 🥹🫂😭 https://t.co/4p7fZYtzLW — fangirlie (@srkgirlforever) March 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT This is so overwhelming ❤️❤️ so proud 🇮🇳 https://t.co/PkWdPdY4HP — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) March 13, 2023

India is proud of you ❣️❣️

Heartiest Congratulations and best wishes. #ElephantWhisperers #NatuNatu https://t.co/Ef6YK2XoMJ — Anurag Mishra (@OnuragMishra) March 13, 2023

The Elephant Whisperers was nominated at the 2023 Oscars along with Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate. The short documentary was released in Tamil on Netflix last year. It depicts the story of a couple, Bomman and Belli, who take care of an orphan elephant, Raghu, and how their bond becomes stronger.

Source: Netflix