Manav Vij has become the secret ingredient in most hit Hindi films. In a span of the last five years, he has been a part of 13 Bollywood movies, most of which were extremely popular.

He began his career in 2002 with Shaheed-E-Azam and has since played significant characters in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab, Naam Shabana, Andhadhun and Laal Kaptaan.

In 2007 he stole the spotlight with his portrayal of Joydeep of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, making him a household name. But what followed was a successful career in Punjabi cinema, and a few scattered roles across Bollywood movies.

However, his latest role as Commanding officer Gautam Sinha in Gunjan Saxena, though short on screen time, wasn't short on impact. Playing the one character, apart from her father - who chose to focus on her skill set and not her gender, Manav had a lot riding on his shoulders. And he did manage to display his remarkable acting skills once again, proving that he needs bigger roles in Bollywood films.

Prior to Gunjan Saxena, a true breakaway from his stereotype roles was his negative character, a fierce and broody Rehmat Khan in Laal Kaptaan, opposite Saif Ali Khan.

My role required me to learn horse-riding and sword fighting and that needed a lot of practice. We also underwent voice modulation for our characters. The way I speak will be very different from how I speak off the camera or in other films. Laal Kaptaan has been one of my greatest journeys.

- Manav Vij to Indian Express

From a cop in Udta Punjab and Andhadhun to a RAW agent in Naam Shabana, these blink and miss roles barely do justice to the actor. Manav has proven that he is so much more than his cop stereotype, and we'd love to watch more of him on the big screen.