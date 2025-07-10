If there’s one legend who knew how to make heartbreak look stunning on screen, it’s Guru Dutt. Whether you’ve cried watching ‘Pyaasa’ with your parents or caught a glimpse of his lyrical storytelling on a random movie night, his movies hit different even today. Now, as Guru Dutt turns a celestial hundred, desi cinephiles everywhere are buzzing because his iconic films are back, restored, and looking crisper than your chips. Time to cue the nostalgia and celebrate the man who literally redefined ‘black and white’ cinema (and then, added all the feels).

Image courtesy: timesofindia.indiatimes.com ‘Pyaasa’: The OG Rooh Of Poetry, Now In 4K

Remember ‘Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaaye’? That haunting, echoey pain just got a visual glow-up! More than 150 restoration experts spent months resurrecting ‘Pyaasa’ in spellbinding 4K glory, so pristine, even your #aesthetic Instagram feed will be jealous. The best bit? It’s not just us. The film made waves at Cannes 2025, letting the world vibe with Guru Dutt’s poetic angst. Time to ugly cry, internationally. Image courtesy: theweek.in

‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’: Bollywood’s Most Beautiful Breakdown

Long before ‘toxic workplace’ became a Twitter trend, Guru Dutt channeled creative burnout and heartbreak like a legit life coach. ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool,’ with its mesmerizing play of light, shadow, and longing, is basically cinema therapy. This masterpiece, also reborn and screened at Cannes 2025, still speaks to anyone who’s ever felt a bit lost chasing their passion. Bonus: The shots are now so sharp, even your TV will feel emo.



‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand’: Where Love Triangles Slay & Saris Shine

Guru Dutt’s Nawabi Lucknow is still the ultimate mood for romance, drama, and gorgeous costumes. ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand’ isn’t just a love story; it’s friendship goals (with a side of heartbreak, obvs). Restored to its dazzling, colorful best, this film is hitting big screens nationwide from 8th to 10th August, 2025.



‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’: Feels So Intense, Even Your Playlist Will Sigh

If you love tales about messy families and fading old-school ‘parampara’, this one’s for you. ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam’ dives deep into longing, love, and the crumbling world of feudal India, aka enough drama to fuel your next group chat. Its haunting restoration wowed even international audiences, with global film festival screenings on the way. No wonder it’s still got that ‘timeless classic’ tag.



‘Aar-Paar’: A Crime Caper With Banger Songs, Baby!

Tired of gloomy endings? Meet ‘Aar-Paar’, the masala-packed crime romance that shows Guru Dutt wasn’t just about existential dread. With snappy dialogues, peppy songs, and more swag than a 2020s rap video, this restored gem is set for a theatrical re-run. If you’re craving #ThrowbackThursday energy any day of the week, this is the one to watch with the fam.

As Guru Dutt’s 100th birthday bash rolls on, these glammed-up classics guarantee an experience that’s pure cinematic dopamine. Whether you’re reliving old memories or discovering why your parents get so emotional about ‘Waqt ne kiya…’, these films are proof that some stories, like true love and Mumma’s dal, never get old. So, what’s your Guru Dutt fave?