After Gangs Of Wasseypur, Black Friday and Raman Raghav 2.0, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap are back once again for an upcoming crime drama, Haddi.

The movie revolves around a ruthless transgender-turned-vindictive criminal, Haddi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), and how she exposes a sex trade clan while seeking revenge for her murdered friend.

The series also features Anurag Kashyap, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Vipin Sharma and Ila Arun in pivotal roles. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, this series is slated to be released on September 7, 2023.

You can watch the trailer here:

