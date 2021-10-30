Take This Quiz & We'll Tell You Which Iconic Netflix Character You Should Dress Up As For Halloween

Halloween is almost here and so are the spooky nights. If you have been invited to a costume party and you are torn between different outfits, we are here to help you. Take this quiz and find out which iconic character you should dress up as for the spooky night!

1. Which supernatural creature do you love the most? A devil

A vampire A wizard A werewolf

2. Which is your favourite spooky drink? Black Magic Jell-O Shots Bloody Mary Boozy Screamsicle Shakes Halloween Hypnotist

3. Who is your favourite supervillain? Thanos From MCU Voldemort From Harry Potter The Professor From Money Heist Hwang In-ho From Squid Game

4. What is your favourite activity to do on the scariest night? Carve pumpkins Visit an actual haunted site Drink spooky cocktails Watch horror movies

5. Which classic oh-so-scary movie would you binge-watch? Scream The Conjuring Insidious The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

6. What’s the main objective behind your costume? To be applauded for your creativity To make people laugh To scare people To make kids cry

7. What do you like the most about the festival? The costumes The lip-smacking candies The parties The spookiness

8. How do you expect people to respond to your costume? Woah! Haha, it’s not a kid’s party! Um, what the hell are you wearing? Aah, you scared me!

9. What’s your favourite candy? Skittles Hershey Kisses Snickers Eclairs