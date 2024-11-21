Move over everything else, because Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is officially the talk of the town in both India and Pakistan. With Hania Aamir and Fahadh Mustafa serving chemistry so good it could fuel an entire power grid, fans can’t stop gushing over the show’s gripping narrative and heartwarming love story.

And if you’re still riding the Sharjeena-Mustafa wave, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best dramas starring the queen herself, Hania Aamir.

1. Mere Humsafar

Think Cinderella, but make it emotional. Hala’s journey from a neglected relative to finding love with Hamza will have you rooting for her all the way. With Farhan Saeed as her romantic lead, this one’s a pure heart-warmer.

2. Ishqiya

A love triangle, emotional turmoil, and sibling drama, this one has it all. Hania plays Hamna, caught between her true love and an arranged marriage. Add Feroze Khan and Ramsha Khan to the mix, and you’ve got a recipe for drama that keeps you hooked.

3. Dil Ruba

If TikTok was a drama, it’d be Dil Ruba. Hania plays Sanam, a social media star with charm that drives men wild, but her story takes a darker turn as things spiral out of control. Perfect for binge-watchers who love a side of social commentary with their drama.

4. Mujhay Jeenay Do

This one hits hard with its portrayal of child marriages and societal pressures. Hania’s role as Saira is heartbreaking yet powerful, making it a must-watch for those who appreciate socially relevant narratives.

5. Visaal

Dark pasts, new beginnings, and forbidden love, Visaal checks all the boxes. Hania’s portrayal of Pari alongside Zahid Ahmed’s Akram is full of chemistry and unexpected twists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re team Sharjeena or just a Hania Aamir stan, there’s no denying that this star knows how to steal the spotlight with her charm, versatility, and those effortlessly captivating performances. Truly, there’s no stopping Hania from reigning as the queen of our screens!