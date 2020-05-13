A year ago stand-up comic Hannah Gadsby's Netflix special, Nanette, took the world by storm, literally. Because, she helped us all realize that yes, we do indeed identify as 'tired'.

A year later, everyone's favourite Australian comic is back with her second Netflix special, Douglas.

And this time around, she's giving a no-holds-barred introduction to all things American.

From addressing how trauma became humor (in Nannette) to adopting 'y'all', Hannah Gadsby's Douglas looks like the perfect break from these lockdown blues.

Douglas will stream on Netflix on May 26th.