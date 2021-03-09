Sure it's nice being wished on Women's Day, but is it what we really want or need? Don't think so. I guess I'd be speaking for most women out there if I just said it- we can do without the sweet WhatsApp messages, and IG posts flooding our feeds for a mere 24 hours. We'd much rather be respected and given equal rights and consideration every day of our lives. 

Source: Bollywood Hungama

Which is what Hansal Mehta also said, when he posted on Twitter today. The film director ended his post sharply by saying "364 days of assholery and one day of hypocrisy."

Many people agreed with what he said, and frankly, that is a far bigger relief than the tweet itself.

it was pretty cool to see Hansal Mehta speak up about this, shukriya! 