The 1992 Securities Scam shocked the nation, exposing loopholes that existed in India's banking and stock exchange system. And stockbroker Harshad Mehta was the man behind the massive stock manipulation.

This is the story that forms the plot of the upcoming web series, Scam 1992, directed by National Award-winning director, Hansal Mehta, and based on the book The Scam, by journalists Debashis Basu & Sucheta Dalal.

We wrapped a mammoth 85 days shoot spanning 6 months, 550 pages, 170+ characters and 200+ locations. It was tough but eventually satisfying. A great team saw this (and is still seeing it) through all the limitations and adversities. #Scam1992 is THEIR show. Thank you team! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XJbJKvI9Rp — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 2, 2020

The teaser for the series released recently, and it stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharib Hashmi, and Pratik Gandhi, among others.

The teaser gives us a glimpse into the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta, who allegedly orchestrated a scam worth Rs. 5,000 crores, and hints at how his crimes came to the attention of news reporters.

All images are screenshots from the teaser. The show will soon premier on SonyLiv.