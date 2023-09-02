Scam 2003 just released on SonyLIV and boy has it taken the internet by storm! The show is about India’s biggest stamp paper scam that gripped the nation in 2003 and the man behind it. While some are talking about the gripping story, others can’t help but praise Gagan Dev Riar for his amazing performance as Telgi.
In case you’re planning to give the show a watch, here are some tweets you can read before streaming.
But some are not happy as only the first part of the show has been released and we’ll have to wait a couple of months for the second instalment.
Can’t wait to watch Part 2!
