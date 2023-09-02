Scam 2003 just released on SonyLIV and boy has it taken the internet by storm! The show is about India’s biggest stamp paper scam that gripped the nation in 2003 and the man behind it. While some are talking about the gripping story, others can’t help but praise Gagan Dev Riar for his amazing performance as Telgi.

In case you’re planning to give the show a watch, here are some tweets you can read before streaming.

Gagan Dev Riar as Telgi in #Scam2003 is a force to be reckon with! What a performance 💥 pic.twitter.com/Io5Yuu5Dgw — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 1, 2023

#Scam2003 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



The new installment of Scam Franchise raise the bar of Web Shows In India yet again.



Based on famous Telgi Stamp Paper Scam which shook the nation in early 2000, the show is tremendously engaging, entertaining & exciting.



Gagandev Riar as Abdul telgi is… pic.twitter.com/in2eVdpSFR — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 2, 2023

Just completed watching #Scam2003 standout performance by gagan dev riar a force to reckon with what a class actor eagerly waiting for next installment — shivam (@shivkanu1408) September 1, 2023

Hansal Mehta has once again presented a remarkable actor to the mainstream audience, and Gagan Dev Riar delivered an outstanding performance in #Scam2003 . — Pushpak Chhajed (@pushpak1300) September 1, 2023

Thrilling,engaging,intriguing!



An absolute power pack performance by everyone! And what a makeup of TELGI! 🔥



A must watch and a must binge watch!



Eagerly waiting for volume 2🎬#Scam2003 #HansalMehta @mehtahansal @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/sli4ika2NL — iambirad (@biradchhaya) September 2, 2023

#Scam2003 – Partly Stamps it's presence!



Half the season and thus far only focuses on one-side with rise of Telgi and with hardly any conflict only engages on & off with it's sequences… Let's see in the 2nd half!



Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi 🔥👏



AVERAGE pic.twitter.com/RRvhSagtrU — Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) September 2, 2023

Trend of casting great actors continues in #Scam2003. Some faces we missed onscreen, some break out ones, some who I'm sure we'll be awestruck discovering!

Starting the new season. Already soaked & stoked about entering the world of #HansalMehta. Are you planning to watch it too? pic.twitter.com/BwQksbjaX7 — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) September 1, 2023

Gagan Dev Riar looks near real to Abdul Karim Telgi aka Laala. Kudos to whoever in the Applause Entertainment casting team found him for the role.#Scam2003 pic.twitter.com/dHpPsz9vrH — Pankaj Kuril✨ (@itsPankajjj) September 1, 2023

"Kabhi Kabhi milne wali chiz se dhanda nai chalta hai"



– Telgi



Ep2 only, and what amazing dialouges are there ❤️



A must watch 🔥#Scam2003 #Scam2003OnSonyLIV @ApplauseSocial @SonyLIV — Rohit Aryan (@RohitAryannn) September 2, 2023

#Scam2003 is the best binge-worthy content this weekend.



Starts – Sets itself on fire- dips – Sets itself on fire again – ends on a high.



Abdul Telgi is the only character that the story is surrounded with, unlike 1992 which also had Sucheta Dalal, Ashwin Mehta, Sudhir Mehta. pic.twitter.com/UzZ8DsRhfK — #Anish (@moviebeing) September 1, 2023

Scam 2003 is definitely one of the best shows on OTT right now.



The minute details and the look of Telgi totally nails it. Must watch — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) September 1, 2023

🎭 Gagan Dev Riar's Telgi portrayal in #Scam2003OnSonyLIV was top-notch. He added depth and authenticity to the character. #GaganDevRiar #Scam2003 pic.twitter.com/G1s0kpgMBJ — Sriram Sekar (@sriramauthentic) September 1, 2023

100% agree with your words he is magnificent actor and his skill is at another level!! Again one more diamond gifted by hansal Mehta to industry #Scam2003 is going to be a blockbuster. https://t.co/z9GYN0nXUa — Aniket Singh (@Aniket_rajput78) September 2, 2023

But some are not happy as only the first part of the show has been released and we’ll have to wait a couple of months for the second instalment.

No point in wasting time if y'all r planning to watch #Scam2003 , #WheelOfTime #TheFreelancer . The makers of these web series hav released only half of the season. There is a reason y ppl switched from tv to ott and these makers r spoiling the fun with their half season bullshit — Riju R. (@RC_Riju) September 1, 2023

Can’t wait to watch Part 2!