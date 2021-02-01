We have entered the second month of 2021 and we can finally say that it seems like a good year as there are many new shows and movies hitting our OTT platforms.

So, better get some popcorn and PJs ready because it looks like you have a lot of binging to do.

1. Firefly Lane, 3rd February, Netflix

This show revolves around the story of long-time friends who are there for each other no matter what. The cast for the show includes- Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Beau Garrett along with others.

2. Lahore Confidential, 4th February, Zee5

After Ananya is sent to Pakistan as an undercover agent, she deals with some life-changing truths. She is conflicted as she will have to make some very tough choices.

3. Malcolm & Marie, 5th February, Netflix

Starring Zendaya and John David Washington, this show revolves around the relationship between a filmmaker and his girlfriend. The makers have tried depicting intimacy between two people.



4. Bliss, 5th February, Amazon Prime

This will be a sci-fi movie with a star cast including Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson. The movie is based on the concept of the virtual world.

5. Strip Down, Rise Up, 5th February, Netflix

Strip Down, Rise Up is a documentary that shows how good it is to take up strip dancing. From helping women fight body issues to enjoying themselves, this one will have a lot to teach.

6. The Sinner Season 3, 6th February, Netflix

Hitting Netflix with a brand new third season, this time The Sinner will have Harry Ambrose investigating a brand new case.

7. The Family Man Season 2, 12th February, Amazon Prime

The first season had Manoj Bajpayee as a secret agent, struggling to juggle work and personal life. Let's see what the second season has in store for us.

8. To All The Boys: Always and Forever, 12th February, Netflix

To All The Boys is finally coming to an end. This will mark the end of the series with Lara Jean introspecting her relationship with Peter while she gets ready for the next step in her life.

9. The Crew, 15th February, Netflix

The previous owner steps down because of which Kevin James, the Crew Chief, finds himself adjusting to new things and changes brought on by the events.

10. Your Honor Finale, 15th February, Voot

When a teenager gets into an accident after suffering from an asthma attack, his father who happens to be a judge is forced by circumstances to cover up the events.

11. Animals On The Loose – A You Vs Wild, 16th February, Netflix

This will be an interactive movie where you along with Bear Grylls will decide his fate when wild animals are on the loose.

12. Pitta Kathalu, 19th February, Netflix

Dealing with the dark side of love and intimacy, this anthology will have 4 stories revolving around difficult topics like secrets, jealousy, and control.

13. Pelé, 23rd February, Netflix

Pelé is a documentary featuring rare videos/footage along with interviews of the star who revolutionized football.

14. 1962: The War in the Hills, 26th February, Disney+ Hotstar

1962: The War in the Hills is be based on the 1962 Sino-Indian war which costed the country 1,300-4,900 soldiers. With Abhay Deol in the lead, this will be an interesting watch.



15. The Girl On Train, 26th February, Netflix

This Indian adaptation of the novel with the same title written by Paula Hawkin has Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwary in the cast.

Get. Set. Binge.