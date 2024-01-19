Dream, that fateful force which drives actions while the burden of responsibilities crushes many shoulders. TVF’s ‘Sapne Vs Everyone‘ is a 5-episode series following two such passionate dreamers as their worlds collide as they struggle to realise their inner calling, their dreams. What’s special about this show is that it’s so hard-hitting that it’s become India’s highest-rated IMDb series with a 9.6 rating.

From direction to writing to performances and especially the dialogues, every aspect of this show resonates with the dreamers. It is written and directed by Ambrish Verma, who is also one of the two central protagonists in the show. It also features Paramvir Singh Cheema, Naveen Kasturia, and Kirandeep Kaur, among others.

Here are the 12 best dialogues from Sapne Vs Everyone that just hit different –

1. “Paisa hona jaise cigarette peena mazedaar hai, par jaise kuch cigarette peene walon ko cancer ho jata hai, kuch paise wale ameer ho jate hain.”

2. “Aap sab har din kisi na kisi ko ye roz batayenge ki aap bade ho kar kya banna chahoge…agar nahi bologe na toh shayad bhool jaoge ki banna kya tha. Aur ek baar bhool gaye toh phir baaki log aapko aake batayenge what you should be.”

3. “Aaj mere kuch saathi maar diye gaye ya maar diye jayenge par unke marne se pehle unhe unke mare hue sapne nazar aayenge.”

4. “Jungle hai ye abhi bhi, choice bas hai ki bhalu ban ke kha jao ya khargosh ban ke khaye jao.”

5. “Asli mein na, talented insaan ja raha hota hai trophy lene, peeche se aata hai usse aadhe se bhi kam talented, woh is talented insaan ke muh pe do joot marta hai…aur trophy leke chala jata hai.”

6. “Umar bhar khayali bhooton se agar main na darta, Khuda main kya zor se jeeta? Khuda main kya chain se marta?”

7. “Ek insaan daraya gaya, tod diya gaya jitna toda ja saka, phir bhi uska agla kadam badta raha us disha mein, jis disha mein usne itna sab saha, mano usne khudko us jhoot pe yakeen dila diya tha ki, use amar hone ka vardaan hai.”

8. “‘Kabil bano success jhak maarke peeche aayegi’ likh diya kisi writer ne, black coffee peete peete, AC room mein baithke…maan liya cute-cute bhole-bhale ladke ladkiyon ne.”

9. “Main kyu daru apni naakami se? Khuda ne meri kamyabi bilkul mere hero ki tarah tay ki hogi.”

10. “Ye dekh ye dekh, ghus raha hai tere andar dream pishaach nikaal ise.”

11. “Kahani tumhari hai. Ho sake toh kamaal likhna.”

12. “Zindagi ke zimmedaariyon ke beech, khushiyaan kahan kho gayi pata hi nahi chala.”

If you haven’t watched the show yet, make these dialogues your reason to do so. It’s phenomenal.

All the screenshots have been taken from the TVF’s show. It’s available on YouTube. You can watch the Sapne Vs Everyone Episode 1 here.