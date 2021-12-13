Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 marking a historic day for India to bring back the crown after 21 years, the last one being Lara Dutta Bhupathi in 2000. The 21-year-old is wise beyond her years and her answers at the pageant reflected that.

The final three contestants, Harnaaz Sandhu, Lalela Mswane, and Nadia Ferreira, had to answer a question that would be the deciding factor on who takes away the crown. The question was-

What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?

Sandhu's answer and confidence was worth applauding and she did all of us proud.

The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today

In the Top 5 round, Sandhu was asked, "Many people think climate change is a hoax, what would you do to convince them otherwise?" and she impressed the judges by answering,

"My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today."

A huge congratulations to Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu. I guess, we can finally say, "It's coming home".