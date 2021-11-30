Only A True Harrdy Sandhu Fan Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

Harrdy Sandhu is one of the most popular Punjabi singers, whose songs are always quick to take over Instagram Reels, and people's hearts.

But, apart from the groovy beats of his songs, what else do you know about Sandhu? Well, you can take this quiz and see where your knowledge of the star lands:

1. What is Harrdy Sandhu's original name? via customercarelife Hardavinder Singh Sandhu Harman Sandhu Himesh Sandhu He's always been Harrdy Sandhu.

2. Harrdy Sandhu was a cricketer. via YouTube True False

3. What was the title of Sandhu's first song? via Instagram Kya Baat Ay Soch Naah Goriye Tequilla Shot

3. Which of the following is not a song by Harrdy Sandhu? via Instagram Hornn Blow Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani Joker Kya Baat Ay

4. Who is Harrdy Sandhu playing in his Bollywood debut, 83? via Indian Express Sunil Gavaskar Madan Lal Mohinder Amarnath He's not in the film.

6. Which of the following actor has never been featured in Sandhu's music videos? via News9Live Amyra Dastur Nora Fatehi Shweta Tiwari Lauren Gottlieb

7. Which of the following Bollywood films featured a song by Sandhu? via IMDb Tumhari Sulu Bala Secret Superstar Haseen Dillruba

8. After the success of his song Titliaan, Sandhu released a sequel to it that also went on to become a massive hit. What was the title of the sequel? via LyricsAddicted Backbone Bijlee Titliaan Warga Yaar Ni Milaya