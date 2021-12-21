Years ago, we didn't just watch Harry Potter, we felt it happen. Even today, I take more joy in labelling myself as a Potterhead, than updating my LinkedIn job title. And what's more enthralling than our childhood making a comeback in our lives, yet again?

To add many potions into our cauldron of memories, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on January 1st in India.

This exciting news was announced after we watched (and sobbed over) the official trailer for the much awaited retrospective special yesterday.

In this retrospective special, Potterheads will be teleported to a magical first-person journey through one of the most popular film franchises of all time.

For the first time, it brings together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other notable cast members and filmmakers from all eight Harry Potter films to commemorate the franchise's debut film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Furthermore, Harry Potter film alumni who will reunite for this memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

All eight films from the massively popular Harry Potter franchise are available on Prime Video and now Prime members can stream Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in India starting January 1, 2022, 2:30 pm onwards.