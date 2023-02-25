Having grown up watching and then reading Harry Potter, I, like every true Potterhead, have concluded that movies don’t do justice to the books. Important sub-plots like Hermione’s obsession with SPEW, Gaunt history, and Ludo Bagman were conveniently dismissed. Aunt Petunia’s complicated relationship with her sister never got any limelight. Neville could have been ‘The Boy Who Lived’ is never emphasised. Besides, there is so much problematic stuff in the series, realizing which has been a huge bubble burst.

Like how James Potter was a TOTAL BULLY. Or inadequate representations, gendered stereotypes, and happy slaves. Oh, and just the fact that J.K. Rowling wrote it.

But Twitter users are discussing what part thay’d want to eliminate from Harry Potter storyline.

If you could erase any storyline from Harry Potter, which storyline would you get rid of? pic.twitter.com/09RDVCA4Bs — ☆┊ izat . . ! (@snapecunt) February 23, 2023

This thread shared by @snapecunt is full of interesting responses. Have a look.

S.P.E.W. not because Hermione was wrong. she wasn’t but because it fully just says the slave race likes being slaves and all the characters are fine with it and treat her like she’s crazy 🥴 https://t.co/FLiPVgdrgC — MEGAN WON 💌 (@nctzenfyles) February 25, 2023

the entire race of creatures that enjoy being enslaved https://t.co/fWNIycbkGp — chris pine's BA in english (@chlomill_) February 25, 2023

Not a story line but the two desi kids in the movie in the prom bit with the most ugliest lehngas i ever seen.

As an indian WHY COULDNT THEY GIVE THEM PROM DRESSES OR A BETTER FUCKIN TRADITIONAL OUTFIT

THOSE WERE HIDEOUS

AND YES I FEEL STRONGLY ABOUT THIS https://t.co/kBMmZh1nJw — ana⁷ • AL HAITHAM MAIN ERA (@_milkyoongii) February 25, 2023

James Potter s*xually assaulting Snape



That's exactly what it was, nothing came out of it, Rowling brushes it aside and it was disgusting



It explains why Snape hated James, yeah, but the fact it is never addressed… James is implied to have stripped off Snape's underwear. UGH. https://t.co/WhV4kKsH8r — 🔞That Fucking Cat Dusky (Commissions OPEN) (@DuskDawnGirl) February 24, 2023

The one in which JK Rowling is the author 😤 https://t.co/gUj0dH3vLn — Saib Bilaval (@SaibBilaval) February 24, 2023

idk probably the antisemitism and the racism and the classism and the transphobia and the homophobia and the https://t.co/rZBDmx42cj — ines🏴‍☠️ (@nameyourpIants) February 25, 2023

“hermione you’re sooo crazy they LOVE being slaves and have no purpose otherwise. why are you trying to take them from what they love, which is unpaid rigorous labor and abuse? social justice warriors are the worst.” https://t.co/oYVJNEnX2B — keer 🌱 (@hitchups) February 24, 2023

Which bit from the series bothered you the most?