From a singer-songwriter to a fashion icon, there's literally nothing that our Universal heartthrob Harry Styles hasn't dipped his toes in.

We were introduced to this Brit with good looks when one of the most popular bands in history, One Direction came into existence. But despite the fact that the band went on a hiatus since 2016, Styles made sure to secure a permanent place in our hearts.

The guy released two successful albums, became a part of an Oscar-winning film Dunkirk and even co-chaired the 2019 Met Gala.

But let's all just admit that even though there was a worldwide pandemic, the year 2020 was huge for this cutie.

How could it not? The guy made history by becoming Vogue’s first-ever solo male cover star. Not just that, he created a revolution by flaunting some kickass Gucci gowns on the cover and introducing all of us to his gender-fluidity.

However, it will be wrong if we say that the Watermelon Sugar singer opened up about gender-fluid sense of style for the first time. Styles has been rubbishing the concept of 'feminine' and 'masculine' for years now.

In fact, he created quite a stir when he rocked a sheer black blouse with a bow, wore black heels with pearl earrings at the 2019 Met Gala.

Whether it's his music videos or his flamboyant fashion sense, Styles has been making sure to subtly make everything his own and adds his own unique flavor without making a big deal about anything.

He has confessed in many interviews that he has taken all his inspiration from music icons like Shania Twain, Prince, David Bowie, Elvis, Freddie Mercury and Elton John. So, basically, this guy is flawless.

I mean, the guy has over 40 tattoos, is a complete rockstar on stage, loves The Notebook and is a sucker for romantic comedies. He is the perfect combination of everything a girl would want in a boyfriend and honestly, we want him too.

Moreover, at a time when everyone is literally following the herd, Styles remains true to himself and owns the shit out of it and we truly love him for that.